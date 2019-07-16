Actor Paul Dooley sends European-vibe beach house to market in Malibu

Actor Paul Dooley, whose credits include such films as “Sixteen Candles” and “Breaking Away,” has put his Malibu beach house up for sale at $7.495 million.

That’s just half a million more than he paid for it seven years ago, real estate records show.

Set on the sands of La Costa Beach, the home’s European flourishes set it apart from its neighboring coastal properties.

Crafted stone, stucco and Venetian plaster all feature prominently in the design of the 1,828-square-foot home. Living spaces are sandwiched in lumber, with hardwood on the floors and beamed ceilings up above. Vintage lanterns top the center-island kitchen, and a dramatic stone fireplace anchors the living room.

The space expands out back, where a covered patio descends to the beach. Out front, there’s a flagstone courtyard with a fountain.

The master suite, one of two bedrooms and three bathrooms, opens through French doors to a small deck of its own – this one complete with a fire pit.

Lindsay Rae Galbraith and Gregory Bega of Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.



Dooley, 91, has appeared in dozens of film and TV shows dating back to the ‘60s. His silver screen credits include “Hairspray” and “Popeye,” and he received Primetime Emmy nominations for his roles in the shows “Dream On” and “The Practice.”