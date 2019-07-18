Newsletter: Hot Property Newsletter: The next episode (featuring a QB and Mel B)

It’s funny how things come back around. Hot Property headlines from decades ago are now fresh news thanks to a spate of recent listings. This week, a hip-hop mogul listed his longtime Woodland Hills home, an NFL great decided to give a sale another go ... a decade later … and a Spice Girl uncoupled from her marital home.

Our Home of the Week is an original work of celebrated architect John Lautner. Named the Louise Foster House for its first owner, the curving residence boasts a radiating living room ceiling and an adjoining terrace that doubles as an observatory. At 1,200 square feet, it’s also one of Lautner’s smaller designs.

Also stopping by was YouTube comic Ned Fulmer, who gave us the inside scoop on his recent remodel. The Try Guys member and his wife designed and remodeled their Elysian Park home, all during his wife’s pregnancy and the birth of their son.

— Neal J. Leitereg and Jack Flemming

He’s hoping to pin multiple offers

David Arquette has tossed not one, but two homes into the real estate ring. The actor-director-producer-professional wrestler is asking $4.975 million for his Encino home and $1.595 million for a retreat in Lake Arrowhead.

The Encino estate was formerly owned by “Grey’s Anatomy” alum Kate Walsh, who had leased out the property before selling to Arquette two years ago.

Features of the updated residence include a beamed-ceiling living room, a screening room and bi-folding doors that open to the patio. There’s even a wrestling ring — for the home buyer who wants to go a couple of rounds.

The Lake Arrowhead home backs up to a golf course and takes in treetop, mountain and lake views. A living room with log-beam ceiling is at the heart of the house. Other features include a wet bar, a chef’s kitchen and a game room.

The actor is known for his film roles in the “Scream” franchise, “Eight Legged Freaks” (2002) and “Never Been Kissed” (1999). In the early 2000s, he dabbled in professional wrestling and briefly held the WCW Heavyweight title.

David Arquette's Encino home has a screening room — and a wrestling ring. (Tyler Hogan)

A Bird Streets breakup

Spice Girls singer Melanie Brown and her ex-husband, Stephen Belafonte, have wrapped up some official business in the Bird Streets, selling their home for $5.55 million.

That’s a far cry from the $8.995 million the former couple originally sought for the four-story spread.

The 4,600-square-foot house is filled with glitzy details including Baccarat fixtures and accent lighting that make the living spaces glow. A bar, a theater and a game room are among other features. There’s even a recording studio.

Brown gained notice in the 1990s as a member of the Spice Girls and later released the solo albums “Hot” and “L.A. State of Mind.” She has served as a judge on such competition shows as “America’s Got Talent,” “The X Factor U.K.,” and “The X Factor Australia.”

Belafonte produced “Mel B: It’s a Scary World” (2010) for television. His film work includes “Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans” (2009) and “Mutant Chronicles” (2008).

In the Hollywood Hills, the four-story home of Melanie Brown and Stephen Belafonte opens to a pool and patio. (Redfin.com)

QB’s wine country compound

NFL legend Joe Montana just tossed his 500-acre ranch in Sonoma County’s wine country onto the market for $28.9 million — down around $20 million from the price he sought a decade ago.

Surrounded by mountains and trees, the scenic property in Calistoga holds an Italianate villa, a guesthouse/art studio, a caretaker’s cottage, a riding arena and a handful of equestrian facilities with room for 30 horses.

The 3-plus acres surrounding the home hold groves of Tuscan olive trees that produce 30 to 60 gallons of olive oil every year, which the couple bottles. Beyond that, rose gardens, cypress trees, white grape vines and a 17th century well fill out the rest of the landscape.

During his 16-year career, Montana, 63, racked up four Super Bowl titles, two MVP awards and eight Pro Bowl appearances. He spent the majority of his career with the San Francisco 49ers and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000.

Former NFL star Joe Montana's 500-acre ranch in Calistoga, Calif., includes an Italianate villa. (Paul Rollins)

‘La La Land’ star sells

Actress Emma Stone is walking away a winner from her cottage in the Beverly Hills Post Office area after selling her 1950s home for the full asking price of $3.899 million.

Through gates, a bright red front door opens to a 3,862-square-foot floor plan with four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. A two-story great room — complete with built-ins, beamed ceilings and a white-painted brick fireplace — serves as the centerpiece.

Elsewhere, there’s a dining room lined with French doors, a breakfast nook topped by a colorful chandelier and an open-concept country kitchen with two farmhouse sinks. A TV is built into the black center island.

Stone, 30, won the Academy Award for best actress for her role in 2016’s “La La Land,” and also received Oscar nominations for “The Favourite” and “Birdman.” More recently, she starred in the Netflix miniseries “Maniac” alongside Jonah Hill.

Emma Stone's home includes a dining room with French doors. (Realtor.com)

From the archives

Thirty years ago, the real estate community was abuzz over a rumor that the Sultan of Brunei was buying the Manor in Holmby Hills from Aaron and Candy Spelling for $65 million. The 56,600-square-foot mega-mansion was two years away from completion at the time. A publicist for the Spellings later set the record straight: “There is no truth to it. Candy says, ‘No way. We have no intention of selling it now or forever.’” The last sentiment from Candy Spelling did not hold true forever. Aaron Spelling died in 2006, and the socialite ultimately sold the larger-than-life estate five years later for $85 million. She now makes her home in a two-story penthouse condominium in Century City, paying $35 million for the privilege.

It was 20 years ago that Andre Young, the music producer better known as Dr. Dre, and his wife, Nicole, listed their Chatsworth home for sale at $4.9 million and bought another property in Woodland Hills for $2.35 million. The couple had owned the Chatsworth house for about three years before putting it up for sale. It included 7-plus acres zoned for horses, six bedrooms, a two-bedroom staff apartment and about 15,000 square feet of living space. A pool and waterfall, putting green and a tennis court and pavilion made up the grounds. The couple are now selling the Woodland Hills home, which has been extensively renovated, for $5.25 million.

A decade ago, Cheryl Burke of “Dancing With the Stars” fame waltzed into the Hollywood Hills, buying a Midcentury Modern home for $1.295 million. The seller was John Shapiro, executive producer of the PBS series “Curious George.” Built in 1957, the post-and-beam home features 180-degree city and mountain views, a stone fireplace, vaulted ceilings and separate studio space. Two expansive decks extend the living space outdoors. A two-time “Dancing With the Stars” winner, Burke is still busing moves on the dance competition show, now in its 27th season.

What we’re reading

Kanye West: rapper, designer, artist, affordable housing entrepreneur? In a cover story about West’s industry-spanning empire, Forbes reported that he’s currently mocking up a series of prefabricated homes in the California woods to deploy as low-income housing units. The kicker? The austere architecture is inspired by Luke Skywalker’s Tatooine home from “Star Wars.”

L.A. housing prices can be concerning, but this 1730s farmhouse in Rhode Island is downright frightening. The creepy cabin inspired the 2013 film “The Conjuring,” which sees a family terrorized by a dark presence inside the home. A Maine couple bought the place last month, the Sun Journal reported, and they’ve had a hard time staying there alone because of the “doors opening, footsteps and knocks.” They plan to open it up to visitors later this year. We’ll pass.