Jimmy Stewart’s onetime Brentwood home hits the market for the first time in 60 years

The former Brentwood home Fof legendary actor Jimmy Stewart has come up for sale for the first time in more than half a century. The asking price is $7.75 million.

The Traditional-style home in the Brentwood Park area has been owned by the same family for 60 years and is being sold in a trust sale. Stewart lived there in the 1940s before moving to the flats of Beverly Hills shortly after he was married in 1949.

Built in 1938, the single-story house sits on a flat lot of about half an acre with a gated courtyard entry. A formal living room features a paneled wall and fireplace. A dining/family room with a second fireplace sits off the kitchen.

Four bedrooms and four bathrooms lie within more than 4,600 square feet of living space.

Outside, mature trees and hedges surround a large grassy area and patio. A two-car garage sits off the front.

Justin Mandile of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

Stewart, who died in 1997 at 89, was considered Hollywood’s “Everyman” for enduring roles in films including “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “The Philadelphia Story” and “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington.” In the late 1940s and ‘50s, he collaborated with director Alfred Hitchcock on four films — “Rope,” “Rear Window,” “Vertigo” and the 1956 remake of “The Man Who Knew Too Much.”