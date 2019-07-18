Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

This Belize island costs less than the median price of an L.A. home

Belize island
Found 12 miles off the coast, the island spans 1/10th of an acre with four cabanas, a boat dock and backup generator.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
July 18, 2019
11:45 AM
Share

If L.A. home prices are getting you down, jump ship and head to Belize. This private island 12 miles off the coast just hit the market for $465,000.

For those keeping track, that’s about $220,000 less than the median price of a Los Angeles home, according to Zillow.

Clocking in at just over 1/10th of an acre, the tiny retreat holds a boat dock and four brightly colored cabanas built in 2014. Each boasts a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen and dining area.

1/7
Found 12 miles off the coast, the island spans 1/10th of an acre with four cabanas, a dock and backup generator.  (7th Heaven Properties)
2/7
Found 12 miles off the coast, the island spans 1/10th of an acre with four cabanas, a dock and backup generator.  (7th Heaven Properties)
3/7
Found 12 miles off the coast, the island spans 1/10th of an acre with four cabanas, a dock and backup generator.  (7th Heaven Properties)
4/7
Found 12 miles off the coast, the island spans 1/10th of an acre with four cabanas, a dock and backup generator.  (7th Heaven Properties)
5/7
Found 12 miles off the coast, the island spans 1/10th of an acre with four cabanas, a dock and backup generator.  (7th Heaven Properties)
6/7
Found 12 miles off the coast, the island spans 1/10th of an acre with four cabanas, a dock and backup generator.  (7th Heaven Properties)
7/7
Found 12 miles off the coast, the island spans 1/10th of an acre with four cabanas, a dock and backup generator.  (7th Heaven Properties)

Advertisement

The property is powered mostly by solar energy, and there’s also a backup generator on site.

It’s located off the coast of Hopkins Village in Stann Creek, a district of about 40,000 people in the southeast region of the country. Close by is the Belize Barrier Reef, a 190-mile section of the Mesoamerican Barrier Reef System popular with scuba diviers and snorkelers.

The listing is held by 7th Heaven Properties.

Hot Property
Jack Flemming
Follow Us
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times.
More on this Subject
Advertisement