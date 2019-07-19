Steelers part owner Thomas Tull sells Thousand Oaks compound for a record $35 million

The Thousand Oaks compound of entertainment mogul Thomas Tull and wife Alba Tull has sold for $35 million, making it the highest-priced residential sale ever in the Conejo Valley and Ventura County.

The sale bests the previous high-water mark for Ventura County set by a home in the MariSol community in the northern end of the Malibu coast that sold in 2017 for $20 million. In the Conejo Valley, it’s the highest sale since the Tulls purchased the main 16-acre parcel of their estate in 2011 for $19.2 million. (The couple later acquired three other parcels on the same cul-de-sac that were combined to complete the compound.)

It’s also the highest home sale West of the 405 Freeway and North of the 101 freeway, besting the recent $22.2-million deal for a newly built home in Hidden Hills, which was a new high for the guard-gated equestrian community.

Simply put, it’s a legendary price for the founder and former chief executive of Legendary Entertainment and his wife, who began assembling the compound nearly a decade ago.

The Tulls commissioned Brian Biglin of Biglin Architectural Group to design the property, which crowns a 33-acre hilltop and features its own private street. At its heart is a 32,000-square-foot chateau inspired by 18th-century French romantic architecture. An 11,000-square-foot guest house and a two-story photo studio/auto museum are among roughly a dozen other structures on the estate.

The stone-clad main residence includes three levels of living space filled with custom millwork, domed ceilings and rich wood paneling. There are French-inspired chef’s and commercial prep kitchens, grand formal rooms, a library and a temperature-controlled wine vault.

A lower wing holds a sports collectibles museum and a sports lounge/viewing room is Pittsburgh Steelers-themed, a nod to Thomas Tull’s part-ownership in the football franchise. Some 21 speakers and six subwoofers pipe in cinematic quality sound in the theater, which centers on a 20-foot-wide screen.



Sitting rooms, dual bathrooms and dressing rooms comprise the full-floor master suite. There are 12 bedrooms, 32 bathrooms and more than 50,000 square feet of indoor living pace across the entire compound.

Surrounding the main house is an idyllic display of four cascading pool and stone bridges that were inspired by the famous Giverny gardens of impressionist painter Claude Monet. Two infinity-edge swimming pools, a sports court, a playground, organic gardens and a stocked pond are among outdoor amenities.

Two private municipal-quality wells provide irrigation for the grounds; a 275-kW solar array supplies the electricity.

Tull, as head of Legendary Entertainment, produced such blockbuster films as “The Dark Knight,” “Godzilla,” “Jurassic World” and “Kong: Skull Island.” He resigned as chairman and chief executive of Legendary Entertainment two years ago after the production company was acquired by China’s Dalian Wanda Group in a deal worth $3.5 billion.

He and his family have relocated to the Pittsburgh area.

Jordan Cohen of RE/MAX Olson & Associates, Westlake Village, was the listing agent. Bryan Bumbarger, also with RE/MAX Olson & Associates, represented the buyer.