Malibu’s water tower-turned-home sells for $4.185 million

Not a bad second act for this former water tower perched in the hills of Malibu. The rounded residence, which architect Doug Rucker fashioned into a home in the 1980s, has sold for $4.185 million.

Once known as the Malibu Water Tower, the spherical dwelling is now fit for modern living with four bedrooms, five bathrooms and chic style across 4,509 square feet.

Rucker was known as a Midcentury-style architect, but a recent remodel gave the place a more modern vibe. White oak floors mingle with walls of glass in the vast open floor plan, and a whitewashed spiral staircase navigates the interior.

The main level combines a living room, family room, dining area and tile-splashed kitchen before expanding to a wraparound deck.

The bedrooms are found downstairs, including an open-concept master suite with a lounge, spa tub and glass shower. Sliding glass doors open outside, where beams extend from the home to shade a circular patio space. A rounded swath of lawn and infinity-edge pool complete the scene.

Another highlight comes up top, where a sky-lighted wet bar opens to a rooftop deck with a grill. The space enjoys sweeping views of the city, ocean and mountains.

Mark S. Gruskin and Stephen Shapiro of Westside Estate Agency held the listing. Tony Mark of Compass represented the buyer.



The property listed last year for $4.75 million before a price cut last month dropped it to $4.5 million. Before the remodel, it last traded hands for $1.825 million in 2015.