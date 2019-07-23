Talent manager Stella Stolper lists Calabasas crib for $4.3 million

Talent manager and producer Stella Stolper has listed her home in a guard-gated Calabasas community for $4.299 million.

The glammed-up two-story has been tailored for star treatment. Gleaming marble floors, sparkling chandeliers and eye-catching wallpaper are among the details. In the master suite, there’s a hair salon.

Past the two-story entry is a living room lined with checkered marble floors. The center-island kitchen is adjoined by a breakfast nook that opens to the family room. There’s also a home theater.

A second master suite was created by combining two bedrooms. In all, there are four bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Balconies and a covered patio create additional living space outdoors. The Spanish-style house, built in 2006, sits on more than a third of an acre with a swimming pool and a fire pit. Views take in the mountains and city lights.

Stolper bought the place in 2017 for $4.2 million, records show.

Howard Zuckerman and Meirav Leibovici of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties hold the listing.



Stolper previously served as manager to Mariah Carey but filed suit against the singer in 2018, alleging violations of the U.S. Civil Rights Act, California Fair Employment and Housing Act and breach of contract. The two parties reportedly settled the lawsuit in January.

As an executive producer, Stolper has credits that include the TV documentary series “Mariah’s World,” “Master P’s Family Empire” and “Christina Milian Turned Up.” She is an executive producer for the Hulu original “Light as a Feather,” which is set to return for its second season later this month.