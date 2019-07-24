Home of the Week: Hollywood Hills showplace makes a splash

A 163-foot infinity-edge swimming pool snakes around the exterior of this newly developed showplace perched in the Hollywood Hills. Designed to make a statement, the sleek contemporary features a cascading indoor waterfall, walls of tempered glass, a multi-room wellness center and a car showroom. Atop the home, a rooftop terrace with a bar, spa and lounge surveys 270-degree views.

The details

Location: 8408 Hillside Ave., Los Angeles, 90069

Asking price: $43.9 million

Year built: 2019

Architect: SAOTA

Living area: 20,058 square feet, five bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Lot size: 0.3 of an acre

Features: Open-concept floor plan; chef’s kitchen; movie theater; game room; executive office; master suite dressing room imported from Italy; outdoor bar; fire features

About the area: In the 90069 ZIP Code, based on 11 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $4.575 million, a 27.8% increase compared with the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Jason Oppenheim, the Oppenheim Group, (310) 990-6656, and James Harris and David Parnes, the Agency, (424) 400-5915

