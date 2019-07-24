Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Home of the Week: Hollywood Hills showplace makes a splash

At 20,058 square feet, the contemporary showplace is among the largest homes in the Hollywood Hills. Even larger, it’s price: $43.9 million.  (Noel Kleinman)
Walls of floor-to-ceiling glass bring 270-degree views into nearly every room of the house. There are multiple fire and water elements including a 12-foot indoor waterfall.  (Noel Kleinman)
The open-concept floor plan allows for some spectacular views.  (Noel Kleinman)
A wellness center pampers with hot and cold plunge spas, a steam room, a sauna and a gym.  (Noel Kleinman)
The home has five bedrooms and nine bathrooms.  (Noel Kleinman)
A snaking infinity-edge swimming pool, a rooftop terrace and ample covered and uncovered patio space are among outdoor features of the newly built home.  (Noel Kleinman)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
July 27, 2019
5 AM
A 163-foot infinity-edge swimming pool snakes around the exterior of this newly developed showplace perched in the Hollywood Hills. Designed to make a statement, the sleek contemporary features a cascading indoor waterfall, walls of tempered glass, a multi-room wellness center and a car showroom. Atop the home, a rooftop terrace with a bar, spa and lounge surveys 270-degree views.

The details

Location: 8408 Hillside Ave., Los Angeles, 90069

Asking price: $43.9 million

Year built: 2019

Architect: SAOTA

Living area: 20,058 square feet, five bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Lot size: 0.3 of an acre

Features: Open-concept floor plan; chef’s kitchen; movie theater; game room; executive office; master suite dressing room imported from Italy; outdoor bar; fire features

About the area: In the 90069 ZIP Code, based on 11 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $4.575 million, a 27.8% increase compared with the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Jason Oppenheim, the Oppenheim Group, (310) 990-6656, and James Harris and David Parnes, the Agency, (424) 400-5915

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

Neal J. Leitereg
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section.
