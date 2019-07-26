Patrick Dempsey’s former 1920s haunt trades hands in Hollywood Hills

McDreamy’s former digs are officially off the market. The romantic canyon retreat, once owned by Patrick Dempsey of “Grey’s Anatomy” fame, has sold for $2.495 million after four months on the market.

Public records show the actor nearly doubled his investment in the property, buying the place for $1.37 million in 2001 and selling it five years later for $2.57 million.

Covering a quarter of an acre, the double-lot compound holds a 3,000-square-foot home built in 1926, as well as a tiered backyard with a detached guesthouse, swimming pool, paddle tennis court, outdoor kitchen and stone fireplace.

Past a clay tile roof and salmon-colored exterior, the home’s living spaces carry a distinct style. Beamed ceilings and dark hardwood floors tie the house to its roots, but modern fixtures and furnishings bring the common rooms into the 21st century.

Dual chandeliers and oversize drapes adorn the formal living room, and the adjacent dining room is wrapped in wallpaper. The kitchen, complete with neutral-toned tile and a farmhouse sink, tones things down a bit.

The two-story floor plan also holds four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, including a master suite with a balcony and a cozy guest bedroom with a porthole-like window fit for a ship.

A gated motor court and two-car garage round out the property, which takes in canyon views from its hilly landscape.

Dempsey, 53, is best known for playing surgeon Derek Shepherd on the medical drama series “Grey’s Anatomy.” He also dabbles in auto racing and races competitively for Dempsey Racing, which he founded in 2006.

He’s been making moves in L.A. real estate for a while now, listing a Bel-Air traditional in 2009 and selling a Frank Gehry-designed compound in Malibu for $15 million four years ago.

Kirk Frieden of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage held the listing. Greg Harris of Compass represented the buyer.