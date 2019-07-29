Family home of ‘Dick Van Dyke Show’ actress Rose Marie lists in Van Nuys

The longtime family home of the late Rose Marie, who costarred in “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” has come on the market in the Chisholm Estates neighborhood of Van Nuys at $1.049 million.

The 1949 ranch classic, with many of the original features and decor from the era, is where Marie lived for nearly 70 years.

The actress-singer often entertained at the single-story house, hosting the likes of Lucille Ball, Desi Arnaz, Vincent Price and Van Dyke in the wood-paneled saloon, which features a custom bar. On one particular occasion, Ball and Arnaz performed a scene from their 1953 film “The Long, Long Trailer” in the home’s living room.

Mary Tyler Moore, Burl Ives, Betty White and Tim Conway were among other frequent guests.

The 2,856-square-foot house retains such charm points as wood-beamed ceilings, a natural stone fireplace and picture ledges. Rich wood flooring found throughout is original. In the dining room, which sits off the eat-in kitchen, there’s a wood-burning brick hearth/barbecue and a bay window with built-in seating.

The master bedroom — one of four bedrooms and three bathrooms — features a fireplace and a dressing room. A corner picture window takes in a view of the leafy backyard.

The home sits on about a third of an acre and has a retro free-form swimming pool with a changing room, a separate and a small grove of fruit trees. Elsewhere is an attached two-car garage.



Marie, who died two years ago at 94, got her start in show business at just 3 years old when she took to the stage as child singer “Baby Rose Marie.” By the age of 5, she was a full-fledged radio star, appearing on NBC and her own radio show, which ran for five years.

After more than three decades of Hollywood work already behind her, she landed perhaps her most identifiable role as comedy writer Sally Rogers on “The Dick Van Dyke Show.” She later appeared as Myrna Gibbon on “The Doris Day Show” and was a panelist on “The Hollywood Squares” for more than a decade.

Jon Norwood and Henry Penner of Norwood Realty hold the listing.