Celtics star Gordon Hayward lists offseason home in Rancho Santa Fe for $4.5 million

Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward is shooting for a sale in San Diego County, where his offseason home in Rancho Santa Fe has come on the market for $4.495 million, records show.

Set on more than two acres of grounds in Fairbanks Ranch, the 7,260-square-foot house was completely renovated last year, according to the listing. Wide-plank oak floors, wainscoting and fabric wall treatments are among design details of note. Beamed ceilings top two office/dens and the family room.

A larger island with bar seating anchors the gleaming white kitchen, which has a butler’s pantry. Bi-folding doors in the dining area open directly to a trellis-topped dining area. Two bathrooms and dressing areas comprise the master suite.

Seven bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms include a one-bedroom casita and a one-bedroom pool house.

The horseshoe-shaped house surrounds central outdoor space with an outdoor kitchen and a swimming pool with a raised spa. Palms, a large grassy field, landscaping and a tennis court fill out the grounds.

Hayward, 29, returned to action last year after missing the majority of the 2017-18 season because of a severe leg injury. The onetime all-star appeared in 72 games for the Celtics last year while averaging 11.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Rande Turner of Ranch and Coast Real Estate holds the listing, according to the Multiple Listing Service.