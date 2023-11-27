Advertisement
Dodgers set to re-sign Jason Heyward to a one-year deal

Dodgers' Jason Heyward rounds the bases on his three-run home run against the Baltimore Orioles on July 18, 2023.
Los Angeles Times staff Jack Harris
By Jack Harris
Staff WriterFollow
The Dodgers have yet to make a major roster addition during the opening month of Major League Baseball’s offseason. But on Monday, they ensured another important piece of their 2023 team would be back in the fold in 2024.

The club is nearing a new one-year contract with outfielder Jason Heyward worth $9 million, according to a person with knowledge of the situation unauthorized to speak publicly. The deal, which was first reported by ESPN, is a straight-up contract with no incentives or options for the 34-year-old veteran.

Heyward’s new deal will keep him in Los Angeles after his breakout 2023 campaign, in which the former All-Star and five-time Gold Glove winner batted .269 with 15 home runs in a productive right-field platoon role.

It also addresses an area of need for the Dodgers, who were looking to bolster their corner outfield depth in the free-agent market this offseason, especially with star right fielder Mookie Betts expected to split time at second base again next year.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Jack Harris

Jack Harris covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered the Angels, the Kings and almost everything else the L.A. sports scene had to offer. A Phoenix native, he originally interned at The Times before joining the staff in 2019.

