Liza Minnelli’s former Beverly Hills home goes up for rent

Italian actress Veronica De Laurentiis has leased her Beverly Hills home out to some high-profile tenants over the last three decades. Furniture designer Christopher Guy Harrison lived there for a year and a half. Oscar-winning singer-actress Liza Minnelli stayed there for three.

Now, the tranquil retreat is back up for rent at $10,900 a month.

Set on a cul-de-sac, the traditional-style home offers 3,271 square feet of lumber-filled living spaces. The most impressive of these is the expansive great room, which pairs beamed and vaulted ceilings with paneled walls and hardwood floors.

The theme continues into the family room, dining area and galley-style kitchen, which adds skylights and a chandelier-topped breakfast nook.

Things brighten up a bit in the master suite. One of five bedrooms and five bathrooms, it boasts crisp white walls, carpet floors and a white-painted brick fireplace.

Out back, a brick patio wraps around a swimming pool with a sun shelf. There’s also a koi pond and lawn off to the side.

De Laurentiis first appeared in the 1970 film “Waterloo,” and her credits since include “Red Dragon” and “Inferno by Dante.” She bought the house in 1990 for $965,000, real estate records show.



Brenda Catalano of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage holds the listing.