Hot Property

In Malibu, developer Scott Gillen brings 13-home portfolio to market for combined $500 million

The group includes a quintet of Midcentury mansions, a Malibu Road beach house and an estate called New Castle listed for $75 million.
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Aug. 1, 2019
10:12 AM
Scott Gillen has been busy in Malibu. The high-profile developer just unveiled a portfolio of 13 architectural homes scattered across the city’s coastline dubbed “The Malibu Series.” The combined asking price for the batch: $500 million.

The ultra-luxury estates vary wildly in size, style, price and state of completion, with some still under construction and others ready for a tenant today. They’re all built — or being built ­— by his development firm Unvarnished.

The group’s headliner is a rebrand. A modern mansion built on the ashes of a faux 1970s Scottish castle, it was first brought to market two years ago for $80 million. It’s now called New Castle, and Gillen has priced it at $75 million.

In addition to panoramic views from its promontory perch, the eye-catching home features a glass-enclosed great room, a Bulthaup kitchen, custom Minotti beds, hand-hewn wood accents, 80-year-old oak floors, a 450-bottle wine cellar and a cigar room. Out back, a three-sided infinity pool overlooks the ocean.

Over in Malibu Bluffs, a quintet of Midcentury mansions went under construction last year. With prices ranging from $50 million to $100 million and sizes ranging from 9,500 to 12,000 square feet, they’re set to be finished by 2020.

All five occupy a 24-acre property that Gillen paid a record $50 million for in 2017.

Two others — a Malibu Road beach house and a Point Dume remodel — are up for grabs at $25 million.

A few miles away near Surfrider Beach, a gated enclave of four homes were the first of the series to sell. Three of them — called the Where, the Why and the What — have found owners, with two deals closed and one under contract. The last, called the Who, boasts designer interiors, panoramic ocean views and a $16.5-million price tag.

Tracy Tutor of Douglas Elliman holds all the listings.

Gillen recently made headlines after reportedly offering $400 million for the Mountain in Beverly Hills, a 157-acre property that was listed for $1 billion at the time. However, the deal was likely never serious, sources told The Times.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times.
