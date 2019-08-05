NBA vet Zach Randolph scores Encino mansion with basketball court

Basketball veteran Zach Randolph has yet to find a team for the upcoming NBA season, but he has found a new home. A corporate entity tied to the two-time All-Star has paid out $5.195 million for a brand new mansion in Encino, records show.

The affluent San Fernando Valley neighborhood is home to many athletes, and fellow basketball players JaVale McGee, Kenny Smith and Gilbert Arenas have all owned property there over the last few years.

Covering half an acre, the property packs in plenty of amenities. In addition to an 8,200-square-foot home, there’s a swimming pool, a cabana with a bathroom, a fire pit lounge, an outdoor kitchen, an herb garden and a basketball court.

A vast open floor plan full of clean lines, white walls, light hardwood floors and pocketing doors anchors the three-story interior. A 300-bottle wine cellar sits at the center, and surrounding it are a chandelier-topped dining room, living room with a fireplace and custom kitchen with a split-level island.

Floating stairs lead to the second story, which has a loft with a library and four of the six bedrooms. The master suite opens to one of two balconies.

Amenities fill out the basement level. There’s a movie theater, a wet bar, a billiards room, a gym, a sauna and a panic room.

A 17-year veteran, Randolph was drafted by the Trail Blazers in 2001 and named the league’s Most Improved Player three years later. He also spent time with the Knicks, Clippers, Grizzlies and Kings, for whom he last played in the 2017-18 season.



Udi Aichel of Keller Williams Realty Calabasas shared the listing with Meredith Gruszka of PLG Estates. Rod Watson of Ashby & Graff represented Rudolph.

The property first hit the market in February for $5.475 million, according to the multiple listing service.