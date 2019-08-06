‘Hunger Games’ producer Nina Jacobson quickly sheds Brentwood Midcentury

It’s a wrap in Brentwood, where film executive and producer Nina Jacobson has sold her chic Midcentury Modern home for $6.925 million.

Jacobson, whose credits include “Crazy Rich Asians” and the “Hunger Games” franchise, listed the property for $6.995 million in early June, and it went under contract three weeks later, records show.

Built in the 1950s and remodeled by designer Jamie Bush, the single-story home sits on a flat half-acre lot with a swimming pool, retro pavilion, gardens and lots of grass. Intersecting beams top a courtyard with a pond out front, leading into 3,652 square feet of clean lines and glass walls.

1 / 11 Built in 1950, the single-story home features clean lines, walnut built-ins, walls of glass and mosaic tile across 3,652 square feet. (Realtor.com)

Concrete floors, walnut built-ins and mosaic tiles adorn the indoor-outdoor living spaces. A floor-to-ceiling fireplace separates a pair of lounges, and there’s also a sunny breakfast nook and wood-covered kitchen.

Elsewhere are five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a playroom and guesthouse/screening room. The master suite enjoys leafy garden views through sliding glass doors.

Jacobson served as president of Disney’s Buena Vista Motion Pictures Group before founding her own production company, Color Force, in 2007. The studio’s films include “Diary of a Wimpy Kid,” “Ben is Back” and the upcoming Richard Linklater film “Where’d You Go, Bernadette.”

David Offer of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties handled both ends of the deal.