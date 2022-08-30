Joel Silver slashes price of Brentwood mega-mansion to $49 million
If at first you don’t succeed, slash, slash the price. That’s Joel Silver’s strategy in Brentwood, where he just relisted his hot pink mega-mansion for $49 million — a 35% discount compared with his previous ask of $75 million.
Silver, the film producer behind blockbuster franchises such as “Die Hard” and “The Matrix,” will still make a hefty profit if he gets his price. He bought the property for $3.3 million in 1988 and razed the existing structure, commissioning Mexican architect Ricardo Legorreta to build a 25,000-square-foot mansion in its place.
If it sells for $49 million, it will be the third-priciest sale in Brentwood history behind Scooter Braun, who spent $65 million on a modern farmhouse last year, and massage chair mogul Matt Wollman, who unloaded his fortress-like estate for $56.55 million a few months later.
One of the brightest and boldest homes in the area, the pink compound is a perfect representation of Legorreta, whose whimsical style brought color to both Mexico and the U.S., including the 1994 redesign of Pershing Square.
He finished Silver’s home in 2001, sourcing most of the materials from Mexico and bringing together modernist spaces marked by geometric angles, towering skylights and pyramid-like ceilings. Highlights include a 30-foot-high family room with hydraulic doors and an atrium complete with a reflection pool.
Elsewhere are eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a formal dining room, chef’s kitchen and amenities such as an office, library, gym, sauna and movie theater.
Multiple decks and a heated dining area overlook the backyard, where flat lawns surround a swimming pool and spa. The grounds cover 4.5 acres.
Branden and Rayni Williams of the Beverly Hills Estates hold the listing.
Silver, 70, has been producing box-office hits since the 1970s including the “Predator,” “Matrix,” “Die Hard” and “Lethal Weapon” franchises. His more recent credits include “Sherlock Holmes,” “Project X” and “The Nice Guys.”
