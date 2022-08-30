Joel Silver slashes price of Brentwood mega-mansion to $49 million

If at first you don’t succeed, slash, slash the price. That’s Joel Silver’s strategy in Brentwood, where he just relisted his hot pink mega-mansion for $49 million — a 35% discount compared with his previous ask of $75 million.

Silver, the film producer behind blockbuster franchises such as “Die Hard” and “The Matrix,” will still make a hefty profit if he gets his price. He bought the property for $3.3 million in 1988 and razed the existing structure, commissioning Mexican architect Ricardo Legorreta to build a 25,000-square-foot mansion in its place.

If it sells for $49 million, it will be the third-priciest sale in Brentwood history behind Scooter Braun, who spent $65 million on a modern farmhouse last year, and massage chair mogul Matt Wollman, who unloaded his fortress-like estate for $56.55 million a few months later.

One of the brightest and boldest homes in the area, the pink compound is a perfect representation of Legorreta, whose whimsical style brought color to both Mexico and the U.S., including the 1994 redesign of Pershing Square.

1 / 20 The dining room. (Tyler Hogan) 2 / 20 The exterior. (Tyler Hogan) 3 / 20 The motor court. (Tyler Hogan) 4 / 20 The atrium by day. (Tyler Hogan) 5 / 20 The atrium by night. (Tyler Hogan) 6 / 20 The dining room. (Tyler Hogan) 7 / 20 The family room. (Tyler Hogan) 8 / 20 The kitchen. (Tyler Hogan) 9 / 20 The kitchen. (Tyler Hogan) 10 / 20 The office. (Tyler Hogan) 11 / 20 A dining area. (Tyler Hogan) 12 / 20 The theater. (Tyler Hogan) 13 / 20 The theater’s tiered seating. (Tyler Hogan) 14 / 20 The backyard. (Tyler Hogan) 15 / 20 An aerial view. (Tyler Hogan) 16 / 20 The view from overhead. (Tyler Hogan) 17 / 20 The pool. (Tyler Hogan) 18 / 20 A walkway. (Tyler Hogan) 19 / 20 The basketball court. (Tyler Hogan) 20 / 20 The exterior. (Tyler Hogan)

He finished Silver’s home in 2001, sourcing most of the materials from Mexico and bringing together modernist spaces marked by geometric angles, towering skylights and pyramid-like ceilings. Highlights include a 30-foot-high family room with hydraulic doors and an atrium complete with a reflection pool.

Elsewhere are eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a formal dining room, chef’s kitchen and amenities such as an office, library, gym, sauna and movie theater.

Multiple decks and a heated dining area overlook the backyard, where flat lawns surround a swimming pool and spa. The grounds cover 4.5 acres.

Branden and Rayni Williams of the Beverly Hills Estates hold the listing.

Silver, 70, has been producing box-office hits since the 1970s including the “Predator,” “Matrix,” “Die Hard” and “Lethal Weapon” franchises. His more recent credits include “Sherlock Holmes,” “Project X” and “The Nice Guys.”