Restored post-and-beam in Pasadena was architect’s own home

This stellar example of post-and-beam design by Calvin B. Straub shares a personal connection to the noted architect. The Pasadena home was designed by and built for Straub in 1957 — around the same time his partnership with Conrad Buff and Donald Hensman was formed.

Listed for $2,088,888, the Midcentury Modern home hits the market following an extensive renovation and restoration by design firm HabHouse.

A flat roofline, walls of windows and open-concept living spaces reflect Straub’s original vision. The 2,090-square-foot home features beamed ceilings, cork flooring, clerestories and painted brick.

1 / 28 Front (Cameron Carothers) 2 / 28 Front deck (Cameron Carothers) 3 / 28 Entry (Cameron Carothers) 4 / 28 Living room with fireplace (Cameron Carothers) 5 / 28 Living and dining rooms (Cameron Carothers) 6 / 28 Dining room and kitchen (Cameron Carothers) 7 / 28 Dining room and living room (Cameron Carothers) 8 / 28 Dining room and kitchen (Cameron Carothers) 9 / 28 Kitchen (Cameron Carothers) 10 / 28 Kitchen (Cameron Carothers) 11 / 28 Hallway (Cameron Carothers) 12 / 28 Bedroom (Cameron Carothers) 13 / 28 Bathroom (Cameron Carothers) 14 / 28 Bedroom (Cameron Carothers) 15 / 28 Bedroom (Cameron Carothers) 16 / 28 Built-ins in bedroom (Cameron Carothers) 17 / 28 Bedroom (Cameron Carothers) 18 / 28 Bathroom (Cameron Carothers) 19 / 28 Bathroom (Cameron Carothers) 20 / 28 Bedroom (Cameron Carothers) 21 / 28 Side area (Cameron Carothers) 22 / 28 Bedroom sliding doors (Cameron Carothers) 23 / 28 Outdoor patio (Cameron Carothers) 24 / 28 Patio (Cameron Carothers) 25 / 28 Patio and raised deck (Cameron Carothers) 26 / 28 Patio (Cameron Carothers) 27 / 28 Patio and raised deck (Cameron Carothers) 28 / 28 Front deck (Cameron Carothers)

Advertisement

A common area consisting of a kitchen, dining room and living room has a view of the backyard. There are built-ins and high ceilings in the three bedrooms. Cabinetry and fixtures in the two bathrooms are in keeping with the period.

Outside, exposed rafters provide cover for a patio area and newly added planters. A cantilevered deck sits above the backyard space.

The property last changed hands a year ago for $1.085 million, records show.

Michelle St. Clair and Joseph Kiralla of Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.

