Hot Property

Bill Withers sells Hollywood Hills home with a recording studio

Rock Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony 2015
Inductee Bill Withers, left, performs with John Legend at the Rock and Roll Hall of in Cleveland.
(Mike Coppola, Getty Images)
Aug. 7, 2019
7:21 AM
A Hollywood Hills home owned for decades by R&B singer-songwriter Bill Withers has sold for $2.835 million, records show.

The Mediterranean-style house, built in 1990, has about 5,000 square feet of living space across three levels. Features include fireplaces in the living room and master suite, an elevator and a wet bar. There are city to ocean views from the upper levels and balconies.

Bill Withers' Hollywood Hills home | Hot Property
Bill Withers' Hollywood Hills home | Hot Property
Bill Withers' Hollywood Hills home | Hot Property
The three-story Mediterranean house features two fireplaces, a recording studio and views extending from city to ocean.

  (Realtor.com)
The three-story Mediterranean house features two fireplaces, a recording studio and views extending from city to ocean.

  (Realtor.com)
The three-story Mediterranean house features two fireplaces, a recording studio and views extending from city to ocean.

  (Realtor.com)
The three-story Mediterranean house features two fireplaces, a recording studio and views extending from city to ocean.

  (Realtor.com)
The three-story Mediterranean house features two fireplaces, a recording studio and views extending from city to ocean.

  (Realtor.com)
The three-story Mediterranean house features two fireplaces, a recording studio and views extending from city to ocean.

  (Realtor.com)
The three-story Mediterranean house features two fireplaces, a recording studio and views extending from city to ocean.

  (Realtor.com)
The three-story Mediterranean house features two fireplaces, a recording studio and views extending from city to ocean.

  (Realtor.com)
The three-story Mediterranean house features two fireplaces, a recording studio and views extending from city to ocean.

  (Realtor.com)

One of the home’s five bedrooms was converted into a recording studio. The musician’s space is outfitted with a control room and audio booth.

Withers, 81, released his first studio album, “Just as I Am,” in 1971. The album featured the song “Ain’t No Sunshine,” which won a Grammy Award the following year. Two of his other hits, “Lean on Me” and “Just the Two of Us,” also won Grammys for best R&B song.

He bought the home in 1998 for $714,000, records show.

The property had been on the market since May with an asking price of $3.25 million. In the 90069 ZIP Code, where the home is located, the median sale price for single-family homes was $4.575 million in June, up 27.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Darrell Wallace of Compass had the listing.

