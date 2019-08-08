‘Little Women’ producer Denise Di Novi lists Laguna Beach cottage

Film producer Denise Di Novi, whose credits include “Focus” and the upcoming Greta Gerwig film “Little Women,” has put her Laguna Beach home of the last decade on the market for $2.195 million.

That’s about $900,000 more than she paid for it in 2009, real estate records show.

The 1930s cottage sits a few blocks from the beach and enjoys a peaceful setting of gardens, brick patios and landscaped lounges under hanging lights. The bright interior employs color sparingly, with bold shades of blue, green and orange popping up in an otherwise whitewashed floor plan.

1 / 12 The two-story home has a coastal location. (Realtor.com) 2 / 12 The bright living room features vaulted ceilings with exposed beams. (Realtor.com) 3 / 12 Dining area opens to a brick patio. (Realtor.com) 4 / 12 Light illuminates the kitchen through a porthole window and a skylight. (Realtor.com) 5 / 12 The home has two stories in 1,613 square feet of living space. (Realtor.com) 6 / 12 Stairs ascend to a loft. (Realtor.com) 7 / 12 The cottage includes three bedrooms. (Realtor.com) 8 / 12 Wood floors, bold accent walls and wooden shutters are among details. (Realtor.com) 9 / 12 Backyard landscaping and brick patio. (Realtor.com) 10 / 12 A fire pit and dining area highlight the outdoor space. (Realtor.com) 11 / 12 The beach city home makes the most of its small space. (Realtor.com) 12 / 12 An aerial view of the Laguna Beach property. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

The 1,613 square feet of living space holds three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an office, a media room and a breakfast nook. A light-filled living room has vaulted ceilings with exposed beams. Upstairs, the second-story master suite expands to a private balcony. A guest bedroom ascends to a loft lounge.

The remodeled kitchen is a space all its own. Topped by a skylight, it features quartzite countertops, a porthole and bi-folding windows that take in leafy garden views.

Di Novi, 63, joined New World Pictures in the ’80s before leaving for Tim Burton Productions, where she produced the films “Edward Scissorhands,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “James and the Giant Peach.” Her directorial debut, “Unforgettable,” was released in 2017.

Heidi Cleveland and Frank Hufnagel of Surterre Properties hold the listing.