‘Resident Evil’ actress Milla Jovovich sells Beverly Hills retreat for $13.4 million

Milla Jovovich, who was at one point the highest-paid model in the world, just got a little bit richer, selling her Beverly Hills abode for $13.4 million.

One could call it the house that “Resident Evil” built. Jovovich, who starred in all six installments in the action horror film franchise, owned the home with her husband, Paul W.S. Anderson, who served as a director and producer in the series. They bought the estate for $8.5 million in 2007, records show.

The compound includes multiple structures that combine for seven bedrooms and 9.5 bathrooms across 11,000 square feet. There’s a Mediterranean-style main house, two-bedroom guesthouse, cabana and gym all surrounding a leafy backyard with a swimming pool and spa.

A stone entryway leads to the ivy-and-stucco exterior, which opens to vast spaces marked by dark hardwoods and light tile floors. Highlights include a two-story living room with a floor-to-ceiling fireplace, chandelier-topped dining area, kitchen with an oversize island, office and movie theater.

Flagstone patios expand the space outside, where rolling lawns, vegetable gardens and viewing decks fill out the half-acre grounds.

Josh Altman, Matt Altman and Jacob Greene of Douglas Elliman held the listing.

A native of Ukraine, Jovovich is a model, musician and actress best known as the star of the “Resident Evil” film franchise. Her other credits include “Zoolander,” “The Fifth Element” and “The Messenger: The Story of Joan of Arc.”

Anderson is a writer, producer and director with 18 film credits over the last three decades, including “Mortal Kombat,” “Alien vs. Predator” and 2020’s “Monster Hunter,” which starred Jovovich.