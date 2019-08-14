Celebrity dressmaker Dina Bar-El seeks a fit for Beverly Hills home

Los Angeles-based fashion designer Dina Bar-El, who has designed gowns for such stars as Victoria Beckham and Nancy O’Dell, has put her home in Beverly Hills on the market for $7.995 million.

Set behind hedges and palms, the contemporary home has high ceilings and an open floor plan that give the sleek white interiors a feeling of spaciousness. Among features of note are new ombre grey wood floors, skylights and a lounge on the second floor.

Bluish underlighting accents the living room, which has a fireplace. In the family room, a black-striped bar complements the white-walled space. Sets of French doors bring in natural light.

Advertisement

The 5,207 square feet of living space includes five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. There are dual bathrooms and closets in the master suite.

The home, which dates 1947, is on a lot of more than half an acre and has a swimming pool and a pool house. Covered patio space, lawn and landscaping that extends up the hillside fill out the property.

Bar-El, born in Germany and raised in Israel, is known for designing the yellow gown that Kate Hudson’s character wore in “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.” She has also designed dresses for the reality television show “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and the dancing competition show “Dancing With the Stars.”

Tomer and Isidora Fridman of Compass hold the listing.