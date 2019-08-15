Hot Property: John Stamos joins the growing celebrity crowd in gated Hidden Hills

Actor John Stamos has joined the likes of Britney Spears, Drake and the Kardashians in Hidden Hills, where he has purchased an equestrian estate for $5.75 million.

Set on 1.5 acres, the Cape Cod-inspired traditional residence is markedly different from the rustic Country French-style house the “Full House” star is currently selling in the Beverly Hills Post Office area. The Hidden Hills home is a 5,750-square-foot spread featuring wide-plank floors, artistic chandeliers, whitewashed beams, custom built-ins and marble finishes throughout. Skylights and picture windows flood the interior with natural light.

An indoor-outdoor great room, complete with two living areas and a dining area, anchors the floor plan. The expansive chef’s kitchen adds an island with a built-in wine fridge and a lounge with a dual-sided fireplace.

1 / 14 The Hidden Hills home features wide-plank floors, artistic chandeliers, whitewashed beams, custom built-ins and marble finishes throughout.



(Realtor.com) 2 / 14 Skylights and picture windows flood the interior with natural light.

(Realtor.com) 3 / 14 An indoor-outdoor great room, complete with two living areas and a dining area, anchors the floor plan.



(Realtor.com) 4 / 14 The living area. (Realtor.com) 5 / 14 The formal dining room. (Realtor.com) 6 / 14

The expansive chef’s kitchen adds an island with a built-in wine fridge and a lounge with a dual-sided fireplace.

(Realtor.com) 7 / 14 The kitchen and informal dining area. (Realtor.com) 8 / 14 One of the six bedrooms. (Realtor.com) 9 / 14 Lanterns top a series of shaded lounges. (Realtor.com) 10 / 14 The indoor/outdoor great room with dining area. (Realtor.com) 11 / 14 The swimming pool and spa. (Realtor.com) 12 / 14 The basketball court. (Realtor.com) 13 / 14 The swimming pool and spa. (Realtor.com) 14 / 14 Across 1.5 acres, the equestrian estate holds a single-story Cape Cod home, a swimming pool and spa, a barn, recording studio, basketball court, playground and garden. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

Six bedrooms, 5.25 bathrooms, two offices and a recording studio round out the single-story interior.

Outside, lanterns top a series of shaded lounges. The verdant grounds also sport a swimming pool, spa, basketball court, playground, garden, barn and horseshoe-shaped driveway.

The home was formerly owned by Swedish music producer Adam Anders and his wife, singer Nikki Anders, who had been shopping the property since 2013, records show.

Yana Galuz of Engel & Volkers Shermans Oaks held the listing. Barry Peele of Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.



Advertisement

The 55-year-old actor has credits that include “General Hospital,” “ER” and “Grandfathered.” More recently, he reprised his role as Uncle Jesse in Netflix’s “Fuller House,” which he also executive produced.

Something to marvel at

“Captain Marvel” star Brie Larson has bid farewell to a familiar place in the Hollywood Hills, selling her home in the Laurel Canyon area for $2.17 million, records show.

It’ll chalk up as a loss for the Oscar-winning actress; she bought the place in a trust more than that three years ago for $2.09 million.

Flanked by lush landscaping and a small stream, the hillside home packs three bedrooms and three bathrooms into just under 3,000 square feet of living space. Skylights punctuate rich beamed ceilings in the open-plan interior, which boasts clerestories, custom built-ins and floor-to-ceiling walls of glass.

1 / 13 The chandelier-topped dining area.

(Realtor.com) 2 / 13 Skylights punctuate rich beamed ceilings in the open-plan interior, which boasts clerestories, custom built-ins and floor-to-ceiling walls of glass.

(Realtor.com) 3 / 13 The open floor plan allows easy flow between living and dining areas. (Realtor.com) 4 / 13 Dining with a view. (Realtor.com) 5 / 13 The chic kitchen with custom cabinetry and a split-level island.

(Realtor.com) 6 / 13 One of the three bedrooms. (Realtor.com) 7 / 13 The master suite spans the entire backside of the home, opening to a remodeled bathroom, a spacious closet and a secluded outdoor spa.

(Realtor.com) 8 / 13 The chic 1950s home is just under 3,000 square feet.

(Realtor.com) 9 / 13 One of the three bedrooms. (Realtor.com) 10 / 13 The chic 1950s home expands to a lushly landscaped courtyard and a secluded spa off the master suite. (Realtor.com) 11 / 13 Just about every common room connects to a central courtyard with a turf dining area.

(Realtor.com) 12 / 13 The lushly landscaped courtyard. (Realtor.com) 13 / 13 The Laurel Canyon home is flanked by lush landscaping and a small stream. (Realtor.com)

Just about every common room connects to a central courtyard with a turf dining area. There are a double-height living room, a family room with a fireplace, a chandelier-topped dining area and a chic kitchen with custom cabinetry and a split-level island.

The master suite spans the entire backside of the home, opening to a remodeled bathroom, a spacious closet and a secluded outdoor spa.

Advertisement

Larson, 29, starred in the films “Short Term 12” and “The Spectacular Now” before winning the Academy Award for lead actress for her role in 2015’s “Room.” Her big-budget projects since then include “Kong: Skull Island,” “Captain Marvel” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

Tori Horowitz of Compass held the listing. Marissa Faith of Deasy Penner & Partners represented the buyer.

Ready to give up a base

Former major league outfielder Milton Bradley has listed his Encino home of more than a decade for sale at $3.799 million.

Set behind gates in the Amestoy Estates neighborhood, the Tuscan-inspired residence measures 7,500 square feet and has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Two levels of living space are navigated by three separate staircases.

A two-story living room with a floor-to-ceiling fireplace kicks things off for the updated home. A formal dining room features coffered ceilings, and a media room has a wood-paneled wet bar. In the kitchen, there’s a large center island with a breakfast bar.

1 / 24 The home is in Encino’s Amestoy Estates neighborhood. (HsHProd) 2 / 24 The property is on more than one-third of an acre. (HsHProd) 3 / 24 The living room is two stories. (HsHProd) 4 / 24 A fireplace stretches floor to ceiling in the living room. (HsHProd) 5 / 24 Beamed ceilings accent the media room. (HsHProd) 6 / 24 Also in the media room is a dark-paneled wet bar. (HsHProd) 7 / 24 View of the media room. (HsHProd) 8 / 24 The dining room features a coffered ceiling. (HsHProd) 9 / 24 A dining nook with chandelier. (HsHProd) 10 / 24 The family room has a beamed ceiling and arched French doors. (HsHProd) 11 / 24 A large center island dominates the kitchen. (HsHProd) 12 / 24 Three separate staircase connect the home’s two stories. (HsHProd) 13 / 24 A catwalk overlooks the living room. (HsHProd) 14 / 24 The master suite includes a fireplace. (HsHProd) 15 / 24 French doors lead from the master suite to a balcony. (HsHProd) 16 / 24 Dual closets in the master suite include an elaborate walk-in. (HsHProd) 17 / 24 The master bathroom. (HsHProd) 18 / 24 The backyard dining pavilion is covered. (HsHProd) 19 / 24 A view from the pool. (HsHProd) 20 / 24 The backyard includes a fire pit. (HsHProd) 21 / 24 An outdoor barbecue. (HsHProd) 22 / 24 Mature palm trees amid the landscaping. (HsHProd) 23 / 24 The house is 7,500 square feet. (HsHProd) 24 / 24 An aerial view of the property, which is in a gated neighborhood in Encino. (HsHProd)

Stairs lead up to a catwalk, which overlooks the living room. The upstairs master suite comprises dual closets, a fireplace and a spa-like bathroom with a steam shower. Arched French doors in the master bedroom open to a balcony overlooking the backyard.

Advertisement

Outside, the more than one-third-acre setting holds a swimming pool, a spa with a waterfall feature, a barbecue/dining pavilion and a fire pit. A collection of palms and other landscaping dot the grounds.

Bradley, a Los Angeles native, played for eight big league teams across 12 seasons, including California ball teams such as the Dodgers, Athletics and Padres. The switch-hitting outfielder was an All-Star selection with the Rangers in 2008.

He bought the property in 2008.

Stephanie Vitacco of Keller Williams Realty and Rachel Bradley of Nest Seekers hold the listing.

Netting a spot by the beach

NHL veteran Brad Richardson has bought a remodeled home in Hermosa Beach for $2 million, or $100,000 more than the asking price

The box-like abode sits on a corner lot a few blocks from the beach. Past a multi-colored facade, the interior features breezy living spaces with white walls and maple floors.

Two bedrooms fill out the bottom level, and the living spaces are located upstairs. Shiplap ceilings top the open floor plan, which combines a living room with a fireplace and a skylight-topped kitchen. A wet bar with a wine fridge completes the 1,305-square-foot floor plan.

1 / 11 Recently remodeled, the two-bedroom home takes in ocean views from a second-story deck. (Realtor.com) 2 / 11 Recently remodeled, the two-bedroom home takes in ocean views from a second-story deck. (Realtor.com) 3 / 11 Recently remodeled, the two-bedroom home takes in ocean views from a second-story deck. (Realtor.com) 4 / 11 Recently remodeled, the two-bedroom home takes in ocean views from a second-story deck. (Realtor.com) 5 / 11 Recently remodeled, the two-bedroom home takes in ocean views from a second-story deck. (Realtor.com) 6 / 11 Recently remodeled, the two-bedroom home takes in ocean views from a second-story deck. (Realtor.com) 7 / 11 Recently remodeled, the two-bedroom home takes in ocean views from a second-story deck. (Realtor.com) 8 / 11 Recently remodeled, the two-bedroom home takes in ocean views from a second-story deck. (Realtor.com) 9 / 11 Recently remodeled, the two-bedroom home takes in ocean views from a second-story deck. (Realtor.com) 10 / 11 Recently remodeled, the two-bedroom home takes in ocean views from a second-story deck. (Realtor.com) 11 / 11 Recently remodeled, the two-bedroom home takes in ocean views from a second-story deck. (Realtor.com)

An ocean-view balcony reached by pocketing doors extends the living space outdoors.

Richardson, 34, currently plays for the Arizona Coyotes. He previously spent time in the Ontario Hockey League before being drafted by the Colorado Avalanche in 2003. He has also played for the Vancouver Canucks and Los Angeles Kings, which won the Stanley Cup in 2012 when he was on the team.

The property had been listed for two weeks before the Coyotes center plucked it from the market.

David Caskey of Strand Hill, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, held the listing. Matt Morris, also with Strand Hills, represented Richardson.

Goodbye gray sky, hello sale

An Encino home where Oscar-winning filmmaker Ron Howard once lived has come on the market for $3.695 million.

Howard bought the home in 1979 when he was appearing as Richie Cunningham on the sitcom “Happy Days.” He sold the property seven years later for $808,000.

The sprawling two-story was designed by architect Robert Byrd, whose designs often focus on indoor-outdoor living while combining elements of California Ranch, Midcentury Modern and Farmhouse style. Wood-beamed ceilings and exposed brickwork — two of Byrd’s hallmarks — are found throughout the 5,900-square-foot home. Picture windows and pocketing doors take in leafy views.

1 / 31 The two-story home was designed by L.A. architect Robert Byrd. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) 2 / 31 The house encompasses 5,900 square feet. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) 3 / 31 The living room has one of the home’s four fireplaces. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) 4 / 31 Dark wood beams are found throughout. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) 5 / 31 A curving interior banister in the common area. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) 6 / 31 The wet bar. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) 7 / 31 Painted brickwork was one of Byrd’s hallmarks. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) 8 / 31 A living area has access to the backyard. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) 9 / 31 The kitchen was recently renovated. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) 10 / 31 Dark lower cabinets and floor, a farmhouse sink and windows that open to the backyard are among kitchen details. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) 11 / 31 A Dutch door, fireplace and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) 12 / 31 Stained-glass windows curve around a dining area. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) 13 / 31 The formal dining room. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) 14 / 31 One of the home’s picture windows illuminates the dining room. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) 15 / 31 The home’s architect, Robert Byrd, was known for his indoor-outdoor style (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) 16 / 31 The master suite. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) 17 / 31 A circular shower in the master bathroom. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) 18 / 31 Outdoor living space. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) 19 / 31 The master bath. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) 20 / 31 One of the home’s five bedrooms. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) 21 / 31 One of the seven bathrooms. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) 22 / 31 Interior view. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) 23 / 31 One of the home’s seven bathrooms. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) 24 / 31 A guest house has its own kitchen. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) 25 / 31 An interior view. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) 26 / 31 Three-car garage. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) 27 / 31 Outdoor brick patio. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) 28 / 31 The swimming pool is rimmed in river rock. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) 29 / 31 Backyard view. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) 30 / 31 The backyard includes landscaped grounds and a built-in barbecue. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) 31 / 31 The pool includes a waterfall feature. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)

Extensively renovated this year, the home has a modernized kitchen, four fireplaces and open-concept living spaces. A rounded wall of stained glass windows surround a dining area. A wet bar sits off the common area.

The master suite has been updated with a free-standing soaking tub and a circular shower. Including the guest house, which has its own kitchen, there are five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

Outside, landscaped grounds hold a fire pit, a built-in barbecue and a swimming pool rimmed in river rock. Elsewhere is a three-car garage.

Joshua and Matthew Altman of Douglas Elliman hold the listing.