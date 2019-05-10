John Stamos of ‘Full House’ lists scenic spread in the Beverly Hills Post Office area

Following 14 years of ownership, actor John Stamos is ready to part with his home in the Beverly Hills Post Office area. The Country French-style estate, perched on a half-acre knoll, is on the market for $6.75 million, records show.
The “Full House” star stands to make a pretty penny if it meets the asking price; he paid $3.57 million for the property in 2005, The Los Angeles Times previously reported.
The gated grounds take in city, ocean and canyon views from a hillside setting. Covered in ivy and topped with clay tile, the single-story residence offers around 3,500 square feet of bright living spaces under vaulted ceilings.
An expansive great room sits at the heart of the home. Anchored by a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, it takes in leafy views through French doors and picture windows. Dark beams top the dining area, and skylights top a kitchen complete with a butcher-block island.
Lawns and flagstone patios fill out the backyard, which holds a swimming pool, spa, covered dining area and pergola. Across the property, a guesthouse boasts a similar design palette of French doors and vaulted ceilings.
Barry Peele of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.
In addition to “Full House,” Stamos, 55, has starred in “General Hospital,” “ER” and “Grandfathered.” More recently, he reprised his role as Uncle Jesse in Netflix’s “Fuller House,” which he also executive produced.
During the ’90s, he owned a Mediterranean mansion on six acres in Calabasas before selling it for $2.15 million in 2001. The property recently went back up for sale at $4.1 million.