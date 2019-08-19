Reggie Bush seeks a $10-million score for sleek Pacific Palisades home

Reggie Bush is off to the races on the Westside of L.A. The Southern California football star and his wife, Lilit, have put their Pacific Palisades home of five years on the market for $9.995 million.

The contemporary-style house — taken down to the studs and rebuilt about a decade ago — combines glass, stone and polished wood surfaces to striking effect.

On the ground floor, a pivoting glass and marble front door gives way to an open-concept floor plan. Bifolding walls on two floors bring in expansive views of the ocean while connecting indoor-outdoor living spaces.

The estimated 7,500 square feet of living space includes a dining room, an office, a separate gym and a living room that converts to a home theater with blackout curtains. A row of skylights tops the gleaming kitchen, which is equipped with custom cabinetry and a wide island/bar. There’s also a temperature-controlled wine cellar.

The expansive master suite includes a private wrap-around terrace, a fireplace and a spa-like bathroom. There are five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in all.

The covered patio is equipped with heaters for year-round living and entertaining. The infinity-edge swimming pool and spa run along an embankment on the edge of the property. A firepit, a built-in barbecue and a deck/lounge area with custom underlighting create additional living space outside.

Bush, 34, bought the place in 2014 for $7.75 million, records show.

The dynamic tailback starred at Helix High School in La Mesa, Calif., before earning All-American honors twice, a Doak Walker Award and a (later-forfeited) Heisman Trophy as a member of the USC football program.

Drafted second overall in the 2006 NFL Draft, Bush played for the Saints, Dolphins, Lions, 49ers and Bills across 11 professional seasons. He was a first-team All-Pro selection with New Orleans in 2008.

More recently, Bush joined FOX Sports in March as a college football studio analyst, joining former USC teammate Matt Leinart, among others.

Jordan Cohen of RE/MAX Olson & Assoc. holds the listing.