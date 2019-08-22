Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Hot Property

Final penthouses at the Beverly West in Westwood hit the market

Beverly West condominiums in Westwood
At the 22-story Beverly West building, the last available units are for sale, starting at $23 million.
(Hilton & Hyland)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Aug. 22, 2019
1:34 PM
The final residences at the Beverly West, an exclusive 35-unit condominium tower in Westwood, are now for sale ... but be prepared to open your wallet.

The four penthouses — with prices starting at $23 million — occupy the top floors of the high-rise. Each, designed to be unique, features curated materials and a distinct color palette. Offered fully furnished, the units have Italian stone floors, designer kitchens, imported wide-plank oak floors and custom millwork.

Walls of floor-to-ceiling windows center on views of the Los Angeles Country Club, Bel-Air and Beverly Hills.

A Beverly West penthouse bedroom.  (Jim Bartsch)
The marble-clad master suite bathroom.  (Jim Bartsch)
Cabinetry and wine storage are built in.  (Jim Bartsch)
The bathroom soaking tub has a view of the Los Angeles Country Club.  (Jim Bartsch)
The hallway.  (Jim Bartsch)
The open-concept living room.  (Jim Bartsch)
The living room.  (Jim Bartsch)
The chef’s kitchen.  (Jim Bartsch)
Artistic chandeliers top the island in the kitchen.  (Jim Bartsch)
Another view of the kitchen, which opens to the dining room.  (Jim Bartsch)
The dining room features walls of glass.  (Jim Bartsch)
A bedroom.  (Jim Bartsch)
Views of the cityscape and golf course.  (Jim Bartsch)

Four of the five penthouses are 8,215-square-foot units, with the last measuring 7,975 square feet. The floor plans are either a three-bedroom, four-bathroom layout or four bedrooms and three bathrooms. All include two powder rooms.

The remaining condos hit the market on the heels of real-estate executive Richard Lewis’ $21-million purchase of a Beverly West penthouse. Lewis, who traded in another unit there as part of the deal, was among the first buyers in the 22-story building, which opened its doors in 2012.

L.A. Clippers head coach Doc Rivers and talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres are among former residents.

Developed by giant United Arab Emirates real estate company Emaar Properties, the building was designed for private, individualized living. Each residence has a direct-access elevator. A 24-hour concierge, a gym and a saltwater swimming pool are among amenities. On the rooftop is a helipad.

Bill Simpson, Jeff Hyland and Susan Pekich of Beverly Hills-based brokerage Hilton & Hyland hold the listing.

