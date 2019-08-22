Final penthouses at the Beverly West in Westwood hit the market

The final residences at the Beverly West, an exclusive 35-unit condominium tower in Westwood, are now for sale ... but be prepared to open your wallet.

The four penthouses — with prices starting at $23 million — occupy the top floors of the high-rise. Each, designed to be unique, features curated materials and a distinct color palette. Offered fully furnished, the units have Italian stone floors, designer kitchens, imported wide-plank oak floors and custom millwork.

Walls of floor-to-ceiling windows center on views of the Los Angeles Country Club, Bel-Air and Beverly Hills.

Four of the five penthouses are 8,215-square-foot units, with the last measuring 7,975 square feet. The floor plans are either a three-bedroom, four-bathroom layout or four bedrooms and three bathrooms. All include two powder rooms.

The remaining condos hit the market on the heels of real-estate executive Richard Lewis’ $21-million purchase of a Beverly West penthouse. Lewis, who traded in another unit there as part of the deal, was among the first buyers in the 22-story building, which opened its doors in 2012.

L.A. Clippers head coach Doc Rivers and talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres are among former residents.

Developed by giant United Arab Emirates real estate company Emaar Properties, the building was designed for private, individualized living. Each residence has a direct-access elevator. A 24-hour concierge, a gym and a saltwater swimming pool are among amenities. On the rooftop is a helipad.

Bill Simpson, Jeff Hyland and Susan Pekich of Beverly Hills-based brokerage Hilton & Hyland hold the listing.