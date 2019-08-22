Home of the Week: Encino new build puts forth a fresh face

This newly built Encino home deviates from the farmhouse style sweeping the Valley neighborhood with a subdued facade of rich cedar wood and black-painted siding. Beyond that oversized front door, white clapboard siding, a marble slab fireplace and white oak flooring brighten the open-plan interiors. Outside, a new swimming pool and spa are paired with a cabana with an outdoor shower.

The details

Location: 4988 Noeline Ave., Encino, 91436

Asking price: $3.195 million

Year built: 2019

Living area: 5,184 square feet, six bedrooms, eight bathrooms

Lot size: 10,195 square feet

Features: High ceilings; custom millwork; custom lighting; center-island kitchen; master suite with two walk-in closets; smart home systems; built-in barbecue; lounge area

About the area: In the 91436 ZIP Code, based on 31 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $1.753 million, an 11.3% increase compared with the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Jodie E. Francisco, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, (818) 970-3936

