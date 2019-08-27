Hockey veteran Brad Stuart lists custom coastal villa overlooking a Trump golf course

Three years into retirement, former Los Angeles Kings defenseman Brad Stuart is keeping busy in real estate. His coastal villa in Rancho Palos Verdes is on the market for $4.698 million — or roughly $400,000 more than he paid for it two years ago.

Custom-built in 2016, the Tuscan-inspired home occupies half an acre in the Estates at Trump National, a small enclave overlooking the Trump National Golf Club. Donald Trump bought the course in 2002 — three years after the 18th hole slid into the Pacific Ocean — for $27 million.

Arched wrought-iron doors mark the entrance to the home, which has five bedrooms, six bathrooms and bright, expansive living spaces in 6,146 square feet of interior. Tile lines the open floor plan, which combines an indoor-outdoor living room with a spacious kitchen set beneath coffered ceilings.

1 / 11 The entertainer’s backyard. (Realtor.com) 2 / 11 The front entrance. (Realtor.com) 3 / 11 The indoor-outdoor living room. (Realtor.com) 4 / 11 The kitchen under coffered ceilings. (Realtor.com) 5 / 11 The formal dining room. (Realtor.com) 6 / 11 The billiards room with a carved stone fireplace. (Realtor.com) 7 / 11 The master suite. (Realtor.com) 8 / 11 The second-story balcony. (Realtor.com) 9 / 11 The loggia. (Realtor.com) 10 / 11 The swimming pool and spa. (Realtor.com) 11 / 11 The two-story villa built in 2016. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

Past that, a formal dining room adjoins a billiards room with a carved stone fireplace — one of three in the home. An elevator leads upstairs, where three bedrooms expand to balconies with sweeping ocean and golf course views.

Outside, a loggia opens through dramatic arches to a swimming pool and spa. A large driveway with a three-car garage rounds out the property.

Anne St. Cyr of Vista Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

Stuart played in the NHL from 1999 to 2016, clocking more than 1,000 games over the course of his career. The 39-year-old spent time with the Sharks, Bruins, Flames, Kings, Avalanche and Red Wings, with whom he won the Stanley Cup in 2008.



Advertisement

In 2011, he sold his Mediterranean-style home in Manhattan Beach for $2.1 million, the Times previously reported.