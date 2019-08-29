Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Hot Property

What $1.5 million buys right now in three Santa Barbara County cities

Hot Property | What $1.5 million buys right now in three Santa Barbara County cities
1335 Bath St., Santa Barbara
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Aug. 29, 2019
5:30 AM
Here’s a look at what roughly $1.5 million buys right now in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and Solvang in Santa Barbara County.

SANTA BARBARA: This Queen Anne Victorian near downtown Santa Barbara is split into three updated units: a studio, a one-bedroom and a four-bedroom.

Address: 1335 Bath St., Santa Barbara, 93101

Listed for: $1.5 million for five bedrooms, three bathrooms in 1,942 square feet (6,098-square-foot lot)

Features: Covered front porch; remodeled kitchen; spacious basement; two storage sheds

About the area: In the 93101 ZIP Code, based on 11 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $878,000, down 19.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

5594 Hamilton Lane, Santa Maria
(Realtor.com)

SANTA MARIA: This three-story Tudor loaded with amenities anchors a five-acre lot full of mature trees and rolling lawns.

Address: 5594 Hamilton Lane, Santa Maria, 93455

Listed for: $1.399 million for five bedrooms, seven bathrooms in 6,682 square feet (5.16-acre lot)

Features: Lattice windows; game room with wet bar; granny suite with kitchenette; two lofts

About the area: In the 93455 ZIP Code, based on 54 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $440,000, up 6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

930 Ladan Drive, Solvang
(Realtor.com)

SOLVANG: Claiming over 10 acres of the Santa Ynez Valley, this Mediterranean-style home is surrounded by vineyards of Grenache, Mourvedre, Roussanne and Chardonnay grapes.

Address: 930 Ladan Drive, Solvang, 93463

Listed for: $1.495 million for four bedrooms, four bathrooms in 3,663 square feet (10.77-acre lot)

Features: Clay tile roof; spacious loggia; olive trees and hedges; riding arena and pastures

About the area: In the 93463 ZIP Code, based on 13 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $695,000, down 0.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

3735 Foothill Road, Santa Barbara
(Realtor.com)

SANTA BARBARA: Black shutters and a red front door adorn this 1960s Colonial with an entertainer’s backyard under hanging lights.

Address: 3735 Foothill Road, Santa Barbara, 93105

Listed for: $1.435 million for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,258 square feet (11,325-square-foot lot)

Features: Window boxes; whitewashed living spaces; formal dining room; swimming pool and spa

About the area: In the 93105 ZIP Code, based on 20 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $1.093 million, down 15.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

5735 Vanessa Drive, Santa Maria
(Realtor.com)

SANTA MARIA: Set on seven acres, this equestrian estate centers on a solar panel-topped home with expansive living spaces under vaulted ceilings.

Address: 5735 Vanessa Drive, Santa Maria, 93455

Listed for: $1.497 million for five bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 4,105 square feet (6.95-acre lot)

Features: Walls of windows; living room under beamed ceilings; back patio; fenced pastures

About the area: In the 93455 ZIP Code, based on 54 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $440,000, up 6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1240 Dove Meadow Road, Solvang
(Realtor.com)

SOLVANG: There’s loads of hardwood in this 1970s ranch that opens up to a scenic yard with a swimming pool and tennis court.

Address: 1240 Dove Meadow Road, Solvang, 93463

Listed for: $1.525 million for five bedrooms, two bathrooms in 3,965 square feet (3.69-acre lot)

Features: Wood-trimmed windows and doors; kitchen under skylights; spacious master suite with patio; wine cellar

About the area: In the 93463 ZIP Code, based on 13 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $695,000, down 0.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
