Scott Disick looks to double his money on Hidden Hills farmhouse-style home

Scott Disick of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” fame has listed a home in the guard-gated equestrian community of Hidden Hills for sale at $6.89 million.
The two-story house displayed a Traditional look when Disick bought the property in 2018 for $3.235 million, but has since been reimagined in the farmhouse and contemporary styles. New rustic wood and board-and-batten siding lends a distinctive look to the house. Picture windows have been replaced with pocketing glass walls.
1/18
The renovated farmhouse-inspired contemporary sits on more than an acre in the guard-gated equestrian community of Hidden Hills.
(Realtor.com)
2/18
The renovated farmhouse-inspired contemporary sits on more than an acre in the guard-gated equestrian community of Hidden Hills.
(Realtor.com)
3/18
The renovated farmhouse-inspired contemporary sits on more than an acre in the guard-gated equestrian community of Hidden Hills.
(Realtor.com)
4/18
The renovated farmhouse-inspired contemporary sits on more than an acre in the guard-gated equestrian community of Hidden Hills.
(Realtor.com)
5/18
The renovated farmhouse-inspired contemporary sits on more than an acre in the guard-gated equestrian community of Hidden Hills.
(Realtor.com)
6/18
The renovated farmhouse-inspired contemporary sits on more than an acre in the guard-gated equestrian community of Hidden Hills.
(Realtor.com)
7/18
The renovated farmhouse-inspired contemporary sits on more than an acre in the guard-gated equestrian community of Hidden Hills.
(Realtor.com)
8/18
The renovated farmhouse-inspired contemporary sits on more than an acre in the guard-gated equestrian community of Hidden Hills.
(Realtor.com)
9/18
The renovated farmhouse-inspired contemporary sits on more than an acre in the guard-gated equestrian community of Hidden Hills.
(Realtor.com)
10/18
The renovated farmhouse-inspired contemporary sits on more than an acre in the guard-gated equestrian community of Hidden Hills.
(Realtor.com)
11/18
The renovated farmhouse-inspired contemporary sits on more than an acre in the guard-gated equestrian community of Hidden Hills.
(Realtor.com)
12/18
The renovated farmhouse-inspired contemporary sits on more than an acre in the guard-gated equestrian community of Hidden Hills.
(Realtor.com)
13/18
The renovated farmhouse-inspired contemporary sits on more than an acre in the guard-gated equestrian community of Hidden Hills.
(Realtor.com)
14/18
The renovated farmhouse-inspired contemporary sits on more than an acre in the guard-gated equestrian community of Hidden Hills.
(Realtor.com)
15/18
The renovated farmhouse-inspired contemporary sits on more than an acre in the guard-gated equestrian community of Hidden Hills.
(Realtor.com)
16/18
The renovated farmhouse-inspired contemporary sits on more than an acre in the guard-gated equestrian community of Hidden Hills.
(Realtor.com)
17/18
The renovated farmhouse-inspired contemporary sits on more than an acre in the guard-gated equestrian community of Hidden Hills.
(Realtor.com)
18/18
The renovated farmhouse-inspired contemporary sits on more than an acre in the guard-gated equestrian community of Hidden Hills.
(Realtor.com)
The 5,663-square-foot floor plan has been reconfigured and features an open-concept kitchen, dining room and family room. A floor-to-ceiling fireplace anchors the vaulted-ceiling living room. A second dining area holds a glass-enclosed wine cellar.
A total of five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms includes two master suites.
Outside, the grassy backyard centers on a zero-edge swimming pool with a spa and a fire pit. A large covered pavilion creates additional living space outdoors.
Disick is best known for his on-and-off relationship with Kourtney Kardashian and his appearances on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” He previously appeared in his own series called “Lord Disick: Lifestyles of a Lord.”
The 36-year-old owns other real estate in Hidden Hills including a Cape Cod-style home that was previously on the market for as much as $8.8 million. Four years ago, he sold another house in the Beverly Crest area to NBA superstar Russell Westbrook.
Kozet Luciano and Andre Manoukian of Keller Williams Realty hold the listing.