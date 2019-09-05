Whitney Cummings asks $2 million for architectural abode in Studio City

After eight years, stand-up comedian and actress Whitney Cummings is ready to leave her perch in Studio City. Her architectural retreat is up for grabs at $2 million — roughly $515,000 more than she paid for it in 2011.

Flanked by flagstone and shrouded in shrubbery, the single-story home sits at the end of a cul-de-sac in Wrightwood Estates.

Hardwood floors offset white walls inside, and oversized windows and pocketing doors bring a bit of green into the open floor plan from the landscaped backyard.

A dual-sided polished concrete fireplace, which separates the living and dining rooms, anchors the space. The chef’s kitchen adds floating shelves and an “L”-shaped breakfast bar topped with stone.

Dramatic wood-vaulted ceilings hang over the master suite, which expands to a closet, office and sky-lit bathroom. It’s one of three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in 2,300 square feet.

Topped by palm trees, the verdant backyard features a flagstone patio and a lagoon-style swimming pool and spa fed by a waterfall. The grounds span half an acre.

Cummings, 37, first appeared on “Chelsea Lately” before scoring her own sitcom, “Whitney,” in 2011. Her projects since include “2 Broke Girls,” “Love You, Mean It with Whitney Cummings,” and four comedy specials.



Michael Collins of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage holds the listing with Daniel Banchik of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.