Kevin Hart’s former home goes up for grabs in Tarzana

In Tarzana, a gated home once owned by comedian-actor Kevin Hart is coming to market for $3.392 million.
It’s a quick return to action for the two-story abode, which the funnyman sold just four months ago for $2.75 million. Records show he bought it for $1.99 million in 2012, but four years later, burglars broke into the place and stole $500,000 in valuables, The Times reported.
The house in Mulholland Park sets a stately tone with two sets of columns framing a double-door entry. Past that, a grand chandelier-topped foyer with dual staircases kicks off the 6,549-square-foot floor plan.
A two-story living room, complete with built-ins and a floor-to-ceiling fireplace, anchors the main level. Overlooking the space is a loft lined with wrought iron.
Elsewhere, there’s a formal dining room and a kitchen with custom cabinetry. A bonus room adds flexibility.
Upstairs, the master suite spans an entire wing, combining a bedroom with a fireplace, a bathroom with a freestanding tub and a private turf balcony. In all, there are seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms.
Out back, a covered patio adjoins a fountain-fed pool and spa surrounded by landscaping. A pair of garages sit opposite one another in the front, completing the nearly half-acre lot.
David Kramer and Ziv Gabay of Hilton & Hyland hold the listing.
Hart, 40, has starred in a nearly nonstop string of movies since the turn of the century, including “Think Like a Man,” “Get Hard” and “Night School.” He’s also released four comedy albums, the most recent of which — 2016’s “What Now?” — was nominated for a Grammy.
He was recently involved in a serious car accident in Calabasas.