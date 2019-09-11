Married Olympians drop $6.1 million on Bel-Air mansion

Husband-and-wife Hungarian curlers György Nagy and Ildikó Szekeres have made their way to the States, shelling out $6.1 million for a Mediterranean-style mansion in Bel-Air.

Covering half an acre, the grand estate had waffled on and off the market for the last four years — first listing for $7.5 million in 2015 — before the Olympians finally bought it.

A long, gated driveway winds through the park-like grounds, eventually landing at a flagstone motor court with three garages.

Inside, a chandelier-topped foyer with dual staircases and custom inlaid floors opens the 8,360-square-foot interior. A formal dining room sits on one side, and a bright living room with light hardwood floors sits on the other.

Advertisement

1 / 18 The grand foyer. (Juwan Li) 2 / 18 The formal dining room. (Juwan Li) 3 / 18 The living room. (Juwan Li) 4 / 18 The center-island kitchen. (Juwan Li) 5 / 18 The kitchen windows. (Juwan Li) 6 / 18 The master bedroom. (Juwan Li) 7 / 18 The master suite sitting room. (Juwan Li) 8 / 18 The palatial master bathroom. (Juwan Li) 9 / 18 The terrace. (Juwan Li) 10 / 18 The backyard with a swimming pool. (Juwan Li) 11 / 18 The exterior. (Juwan Li) 12 / 18 The three garages. (Juwan Li) 13 / 18 The sauna. (Juwan Li) 14 / 18 The gym. (Juwan Li) 15 / 18 The master closet. (Juwan Li) 16 / 18 A guest bedroom. (Juwan Li) 17 / 18 A guest bedroom. (Juwan Li) 18 / 18 The exterior at night. (Juwan Li)

The center-island kitchen switches things up a bit, pairing crisp white cabinetry with black countertops and tile floors. Picture windows take in verdant views of the backyard.

Upstairs, the master suite is a space all of its own. In addition to an expansive bedroom with a sitting area, there’s a gym, sauna, ocean-view balcony and palatial marble bathroom with a freestanding tub under rotunda-style skylights. In total, there are six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

A terrace tops the garages in the front. Out back, palm trees hang over a fountain-fed pool, patio and lawn.

Advertisement

Jonathan London of Aaron Kirman Group at Compass held the listing with Aram Afshar of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage. Christophe Choo, also with Coldwell Banker, represented the buyers.

Together, Nagy and Szekeres have competed in five World Mixed Doubles Curling Championships, winning a silver medal in 2009.