Kirsten Dunst caps off a quick home sale in Toluca Lake

Actress Kirsten Dunst made quick work of her listing in Toluca Lake. The sale of the waterfront home, which just traded hands for $4.55 million, started pending nine days after she sent it to market for $4.7 million.

There’s a lot to like about the property, from the charming fenced front yard to the tiered backyard with a custom-built gazebo, swimming pool and private dock.

Inside, abundant windows add shades of green to artsy living spaces full of crisp white walls and light hardwood floors. Wainscoting and eye-catching chandeliers touch up the living and dining rooms, while the center-island kitchen adds custom cabinetry and generous doses of marble.

Other main-level highlights include a foyer with a sweeping staircase and a family room full of French doors, which open to a brick patio with an outdoor kitchen and fire pit.

The massive master suite sits upstairs. One of five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, it expands to a whitewashed bathroom and a covered balcony that takes in views of the lake. A bonus room finishes off the 4,333-square-foot floor plan.

Out back, privacy hedges separate the patio from the pool and spa, which are overlooked by a crescent moon art piece.

Dunst, 37, has scores of credits dating back to the ‘90s. As a 12-year-old, she received a Golden Globe nomination for “Interview with the Vampire,” and her notable roles since include “The Virgin Suicides,” “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” “Melancholia” and Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man” trilogy.

Records show she paid $2.6 million for the home in 2001.

Harvey Good of Keller Williams Realty held the listing. Cynthia Wexler of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties represented the buyer.