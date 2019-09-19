Top sales: NBCUniversal exec Ron Meyer produces whale of a sale in August

An entertainment executive, an NBA franchise owner and a Marvel films director were among the movers and shakers making the biggest real estate deals in L.A. County in August. Here’s a closer look:

$100 million — Malibu

Ron Meyer, the entertainment executive and talent agent who co-founder Creative Artists Agency and now serves as vice chairman of NBCUniversal, sold his compound on Pacific Coast Highway for $25 million less than the $125 million asking price.

The compound, reached by a long, gated driveway, sits on a three-plus-acre bluff overlooking the ocean that was once owned by Motown Records founder Berry Gordy. In addition to a striking contemporary-style main house, the property includes two guest houses, a north-south tennis court and a spa house. A staircase at the edge of the property leads to the sandy beach below.

The main house, designed by Charles Gwathmey, features soaring walls of glass, high ceilings and clerestory windows. Living spaces include a two-story library, a gym and a home theater. There are six bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms in nearly 13,700 square feet of space.

Despite the nine-figure sale price, it is unclear how much Meyer may have pocketed in the deal. Since 2014, the executive took out multiple mortgage loans on the property totaling in excess of $100 million, including more than $84 million from Hankey Capital, the investment company headed by local billionaire Don Hankey.

Meyer acquired the property from fellow CAA founding partner Michael Ovitz in the 1990s, The Times previously reported.

Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency represented both buyer and seller, a limited liability company, in the deal.

$29.1 million — Malibu

A limited liability company tied to Golden State Warriors majority owner Joe Lacob paid $5.4 million less than the asking price for an oceanfront home on Carbon Beach.

The three-story house, built in the 1970s and recently overhauled, is geared for beach living with an expansive rooftop deck and ocean-facing balconies on two floors.

Entered through a courtyard with a waterfall feature, the contemporary-style house has a two-story entry, a floating glass-and-wood staircase and a pneumatic elevator that services each level. The main floor is largely devoted to open-concept space and includes a living/dining area, a glass-enclosed wine closet and a home theater.

A yoga studio/office, decking, a lavish bathroom and a custom closet constitute the master suite, which occupies the second level. In all, there are five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Christopher Cortazzo of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage was the listing agent. Jack Turturici of Equity Advisors represented the buyer.

$18.1 million — Bel-Air

On Bel-Air Road, the longtime home of late scientist, inventor and philanthropist Robert C. Bogert sold to a trust for $4.4 million less than the asking price of $22.5 million.

A rotunda entry tower with an arched front door and sunburst-patterned floor set the stage for the grand Mediterranean, which dates to 1998. A two-story living room with an ornate fireplace opens to a wood-paneled den with a bar. A dining room with another fireplace sits beyond the center-island kitchen. An elevator services each of the home’s three floors.

Including a two-story guest house, there are eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms in more than 10,200 square feet of space.

A park-like setting of mature trees, palms, fountains and waterfall features makes up grounds of more than three-quarters of an acre. Between the main house and a guest house is a free-formed rock swimming pool.

The property came up for sale in June and sold in about two months.

Mauricio Umansky and Farrah Brittany of the Agency were the listing agents. Heidi Tabib of Beverly Hills Best Realty represented the buyer.

$16.515 million — Hollywood Hills West

Russell Weiner, billionaire founder of Rockstar energy drink, found a bargain on Oriole Way, paying $5.48 million less than the asking price for a contemporary-style home.

The same property changed hands three years ago for $27 million, records show. It had been listed since last summer for as much as $29 million.

The contemporary showplace, built in 2014, has more than 12,500 square feet of polished living space, a glass-clad wine room and a subterranean garage. Walls of glass on the main floor open to a saltwater swimming pool with views of the L.A. cityscape in the background.

Some 2,000 square feet of interior are devoted to the master suite. Four additional bedrooms, a sauna, a gym, a home theater and an office round out the floor plan.

Joshua and Matthew Altman, the Altman Brothers of Douglas Elliman, were the listing agents. Patricia Waltcher of Coldwell Banker Property Shoppe represented Weiner, who has since put the property back on the market for $27.995 million.

$15.579 million — Pasadena

On Arden Road, a Palladian villa-style home designed by noted architectural film Marston & Van Pelt sold to “Avengers: Endgame” co-director Anthony Russo for about $12.4 million less than the original asking price.

Built in 1913, the yellow-hued two-story is familiar to prime-time soap fans for its use as the setting for the famous outdoor fight scene between Krystle and Alexis in the 1980s series “Dynasty.”

A sprawling fountain with lily ponds and arching waterfalls lends a timeless quality to the home, which sits on about 2.4 acres of grounds. Inside, ceiling medallions, paneled walls and parquet and herringbone floors are among character details. Grand formal spaces include two living rooms and a dining room. There are multiple game rooms and offices.

A total of nine bedrooms and seven bathrooms are spread across four stories and nearly 10,300 square feet of interior. The master suite holds two of six fireplaces.

In addition to Russo, the property has a cast of former owners that includes film and commercial producer David Zander and “The Larry Sanders Show” producer Leslie Tolan.

Nick Cacarnakis and Jack Chang of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties held the listing.