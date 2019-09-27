Baseball star Manny Machado drops $11.3 million on Florida mansion

MLB star Manny Machado has swung for the fences in the Sunshine State, shelling out $11.3 million for a waterfront mansion in Coral Gables, Fla.

It’s a massive sum, but only about half of the estate’s original asking price of $22 million, records show.

The four-time All-Star is putting his new contract to good use. After a season with the Dodgers, Machado inked a 10-year deal with the Padres earlier this year worth $300 million. At the time, it was the largest free-agent contract in the history of North American sports.

Claiming an acre in the gated community of Tahiti Beach, the property overlooks Biscayne Bay with 121 feet of water frontage. The 8,300-square-foot home sits at the end of a spacious front lawn framed by palm trees.

Typical for luxury listings in the Miami area, the home is a sleek mix of tile floors, crisp white walls and glass — lots and lots of glass. Angled skylights brighten the chef’s kitchen, and floor-to-ceiling windows bring water views into nearly every room.

Past an expansive two-story foyer, there’s a living room, formal dining room and a pair of rounded nooks — one with a breakfast area and one with a wet bar.

Elsewhere are six bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms, including a master suite with a rounded lounge, office and bathroom with a spa tub. A glass elevator navigates the three-story floor plan.



Out back, a deck descends via dual staircases to a custom swimming pool and triangular spa. Waterfront lounges and a covered poolside patio complete the scene.

Chad Carroll of Douglas Elliman held the listing. Yvette Rivero of Rockway Realty represented Machado.

A native of Miami, Machado spent seven seasons with the Orioles before helping lead the Dodgers to the World Series in 2018. To date, the 27-year-old has cranked 205 home runs and 595 RBIs.