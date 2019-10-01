‘Jane the Virgin’ star Gina Rodriguez buys a Tudor-style spot in Westchester

Actress Gina Rodriguez has purchased a Tudor-vibe home in Westchester through a trust for $2.42 million.

It appears Rodriguez, best known for her Golden Globe-winning role in “Jane the Virgin,” wasted little time in securing the place. The house was listed as pending with contingencies five days after hitting the market and sold in about three weeks, records show.

Built in the 1950s, the two-story spot catches the eye with a brick-and-stone exterior. Inside, hardwood plays a major role, lining the floors, doors and windows throughout the 3,910-square-foot interior.

Past the foyer, there’s an office, family room, living room with a brick fireplace and dining room with mirrored walls. The whitewashed kitchen adds a center island.

French doors access the master suite upstairs. One of four bedrooms and three bathrooms, it features a fireplace set into a dramatic brick wall.

A deck spans the length of the second story, overlooking a patio with a swimming pool and spa. It’s all green beyond that, as a spacious hedge-lined lawn leads to a garden and gazebo.

The home had been listed for $2.45 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service. It previously traded hands in 2003 for $1.018 million.



Rodriguez, 35, appeared in “Army Wives” and “The Bold and the Beautiful” before starring as Jane Villanueva in the satirical comedy series “Jane the Virgin” starting in 2014. Since then, her credits include “Big Mouth,” “Annihilation” and the lead role in Netflix’s animated series “Carmen Sandiego.”

James Scott Suarez and Brandon Arlington of Keller Williams Silicon Beach held the listing. Arlington represented Rodriguez, according to the Multiple Listing Service.