Animation legend Joseph Barbera’s former Studio City home seeks $12 million

In Studio City, the longtime home of Joseph Barbera — half of the legendary animation duo Hanna-Barbera — is for sale at $12 million.

Barbera, who died in 2006 at 95, created classic cartoons such as “Tom and Jerry,” “The Flintstones” and “The Jetsons.” He bought the two-acre retreat in the 1990s, records show, and his estate sold it five years ago for $4.95 million.

Found in Fryman Estates, the property combines two parcels on two acres and centers on a roughly 7,000-square-foot home built in 1988.

1 / 16 The family room. (Hilton & Hyland) 2 / 16 The foyer. (Hilton & Hyland) 3 / 16 The living room. (Hilton & Hyland) 4 / 16 The kitchen. (Hilton & Hyland) 5 / 16 The breakfast nook. (Hilton & Hyland) 6 / 16 The breakfast nook. (Hilton & Hyland) 7 / 16 The formal dining room. (Hilton & Hyland) 8 / 16 The master bedroom. (Hilton & Hyland) 9 / 16 The master bathroom. (Hilton & Hyland) 10 / 16 The dressing room. (Hilton & Hyland) 11 / 16 The swimming pool. (Hilton & Hyland) 12 / 16 The tennis court. (Hilton & Hyland) 13 / 16 The garage. (Hilton & Hyland) 14 / 16 The exterior. (Hilton & Hyland) 15 / 16 The porte-cochere. (Hilton & Hyland) 16 / 16 Aerial view of the home. (Hilton & Hyland)

Advertisement

Past a half-timbered exterior, the recently renovated floor plan holds expansive living spaces with beamed ceilings, hardwood floors, stone fireplaces and custom built-ins. A chandelier-topped foyer leads to a living room with French doors and, beyond that, a remodeled kitchen with a temperature-controlled pantry. The main level also boasts a pair of dining areas: a formal dining room with picture windows and a sunny breakfast nook under dramatic rotunda-style ceilings.

Also on the main floor is the master suite. One of six bedrooms, it features a corner fireplace and mirror-lined closet and dressing room. All 8.5 bathrooms boast Italian vanities and designer tile.

Amenities fill out the rest of the valley-view estate. There’s a flagstone patio with a swimming pool and spa, as well as a tennis court and 20-car garage. Out front, a stone motor court leads to a porte-cochère.

Donovan Healey of Hilton & Hyland holds the listing.



Advertisement

Barbera founded Hanna-Barbera Productions in 1957 with William Hanna. Together, the two former Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer animation directors won seven Academy Awards. Their string of successful shows includes “Scooby-Doo,” “The Yogi Bear Show,” “Wacky Races” and “The Smurfs.”