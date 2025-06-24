Letters to the Editor: Gov. Newsom isn’t the 2028 presidential candidate the Democrats need

To the editor: Columnist Mark Z. Barabak is right: If Democrats are ever going to beat MAGA, they must not get “too caught up in the moment” with a front-runner again ( “Newsom stood tall against Trump. Does that make him presidential timber?” June 22). Hillary Clinton lost in 2016 to Donald Trump, who came out of nowhere to crush GOP rivals in debates. Democrats should follow that example and choose a 2028 Democratic candidate who can whip his or her rivals in numerous debates. As Barabak suggests, that’s not likely to be a Californian.

Maitland Alexander, Oxnard

..

To the editor: I’ve been aghast at Newsom’s ability to attend wine parties now and during the COVID-19 pandemic . He must not be aware of the homeless dying on California’s streets. What happened to the billions allocated to house them? Where did the $12-billion deficit come from? How will he deal with that?

When I go to the gas station, I grumble at his misuse of public tax funds. When I go to the store and pay a fortune for groceries, I grumble. When I go to the doctor, I grumble at California’s wasteful healthcare system. My healthcare costs are off the charts.

The Democrats are paying all of these higher costs. His decision to ignore the obvious is astounding.

Joan Davidson, Palos Verdes Estates

..

To the editor: I agree broadly with Barabak’s assessment that Newsom has a lot of baggage in a potential POTUS run. Ironically, I believe one factor against Newsom is that he is from the best state in the union, which engenders a great deal of animosity in about 40 other states. I think the root cause is jealousy.

On the other hand, I know charisma is an important factor in political success. Trump has loads of charisma, proving that word does not always mean “charm.” I don’t think Newsom lacks charisma, but he will suffer from his persona in the aforementioned 40 other states.

Pete Buttigieg has boatloads of positive charisma, not to mention ethics and smarts, but he faces a glass ceiling in being married to a man. And we’re not likely to see another President Obama in the near future.

Denys Arcuri, Indio