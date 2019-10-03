What $200,000 buys right now in the valleys of San Bernardino County

Here’s a look at what roughly $200,000 buys right now in Apple Valley, Yucca Valley and Morongo Valley in San Bernardino County.

APPLE VALLEY: This remodeled geodesic dome in the Sycamore Rocks area features triangular skylights, tall ceilings and solar panels to cut down on bills.

Address: 22677 South Road, Apple Valley, 92307

Listed for: $194,500 for three bedrooms and two bathrooms in 1,959 square feet (17,859-square-foot lot)

Features: Expansive living spaces, updated kitchen, detached garage, fenced lot

About the area: In the 92307 ZIP Code, based on 81 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in August was $277,000, up 0.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

7375 Warren Vista Ave., Yucca Valley (Realtor.com)

YUCCA VALLEY: This recently remodeled home on more than half an acre has drought-tolerant landscaping as well as sweeping mountain views.

Address: 7375 Warren Vista Ave., Yucca Valley, 92284

Listed for: $199,900 for two bedrooms and two bathrooms in 1,298 square feet (25,700-square-foot lot)

Features: Living room with picture windows, updated kitchen, master bedroom with walk-in closet, covered brick patio

About the area: In the 92284 ZIP Code, based on 57 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in August was $197,000, down 7.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

49011 Mojave Drive, Morongo Valley (Realtor.com)

MORONGO VALLEY: Taking in sweeping desert and mountain views, this two-bedroom home opens to a trellis-topped patio and a bonus room that doubles as a workshop.

Address: 49011 Mojave Drive, Morongo Valley, 92256

Listed for: $220,900 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,451 square feet (17,859-square-foot lot)

Features: Custom cabinetry in hallway, master bedroom with sliding farmhouse doors, air-conditioned bonus room, storage shed

About the area: In the 92256 ZIP Code, based on four sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in August was $186,000, up 10.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

11678 Cedar Place, Apple Valley (Realtor.com)

APPLE VALLEY: Topped with a clay tile roof, this two-story condo has a patio, a second-story balcony and fresh paint.

Address: 11678 Cedar Place, Apple Valley, 92308

Listed for: $199,900 for two bedrooms and two bathrooms in 1,408 square feet (2,178-square-foot lot)

Features: Dining nook with plantation shutters, bedrooms on both floors, master suite with private balcony, one-car garage

About the area: In the 92308 ZIP Code, based on one sale, the median sales price for condos in August was $167,000, down 9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

59442 Cielito Drive, Yucca Valley (Realtor.com)

YUCCA VALLEY: This single-story desert home with three patios has been divided into two units for rental opportunities.

Address: 59442 Cielito Drive, Yucca Valley, 92284

Listed for: $199,900 for three bedrooms and two bathrooms in 1,378 square feet (1.25-acre lot)

Features: Landscaped courtyard, living room with freestanding fireplace, tile floors, sun room

49156 Buena Vista Drive, Morongo Valley (Realtor.com)

MORONGO VALLEY: Roughly $80,000 went into upgrading this single-story home on three-fourths of an acre.

Address: 49156 Buena Vista Drive, Morongo Valley, 92256

Listed for: $204,500 for three bedrooms and two bathrooms in 1,496 square feet (30,927-square-foot lot)

Features: Beamed ceilings, tile in kitchen, living room with skylight and corner fireplace, covered patio

About the area: In the 92256 ZIP Code, based on four sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in August was $186,000, up 10.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.