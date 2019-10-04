Snazzy $75-million showplace is the new kid on the block in Beverly Hills

Ribboned marble, glittering chandeliers and a glass elevator are the latest trappings of a newly built home now for sale at $75 million in Beverly Hills.

The massive contemporary, developed by Sen Properties, has 15,605 square feet across multiple levels, plus a 2,690-square-foot guest house and patio space. Thin metal slats wrap the upper level of the home, lending to its striking look while filtering natural light throughout the day.

Beyond the main entrance, the home gives way to a sleek foyer with a floating glass-and-stone staircase. An open-concept living and dining room sits off the entry. A second living area, accented by a shimmering gold wall, has a fireplace and walls of glass that open to a lounge. A curved island anchors the chef’s kitchen.

1 / 18 Thin metal slats provide privacy on the second story while filtering natural light. (Noel Kleinman for the Oppenheim Group) 2 / 18 A sweeping staircase sits in the entry. (Noel Kleinman for the Oppenheim Group) 3 / 18 The family room. (Noel Kleinman for the Oppenheim Group) 4 / 18 The house has open-plan living spaces and glass walls. (Noel Kleinman for the Oppenheim Group) 5 / 18 There’s also an elevator. (Noel Kleinman for the Oppenheim Group) 6 / 18 The living room features a slab-marble showcase. (Noel Kleinman for the Oppenheim Group) 7 / 18 The home was designed for indoor-outdoor entertaining. (Noel Kleinman for the Oppenheim Group) 8 / 18 A bedroom. (Noel Kleinman for the Oppenheim Group) 9 / 18 Telescoping doors open to the pool. (Noel Kleinman for the Oppenheim Group) 10 / 18 The house sits on about an acre. (Noel Kleinman for the Oppenheim Group) 11 / 18 The swimming pool has a raised spa. (Noel Kleinman for the Oppenheim Group) 12 / 18 A guesthouse sits across from the main house. (Noel Kleinman for the Oppenheim Group) 13 / 18 The open-plan kitchen. (Noel Kleinman for the Oppenheim Group) 14 / 18 The front of the home. (Noel Kleinman for the Oppenheim Group) 15 / 18 The swimming pool snakes around an outdoor patio. (Noel Kleinman for the Oppenheim Group) 16 / 18 There’s also a built-in fire feature. (Noel Kleinman for the Oppenheim Group) 17 / 18 A view of the back. (Noel Kleinman for the Oppenheim Group) 18 / 18 A view from the street. (Noel Kleinman for the Oppenheim Group)

Advertisement

The master suite is a world of its own with dual closets and bathrooms. There are seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms in the main house. The guest house, set across from the main house, has two additional bedrooms and bathrooms.

Outside, a custom swimming pool with a raised spa snakes around an outdoor lounge, kitchen and dining area. Lawn, landscaping and a fire feature fill out the one-acre property.

The listing comes on the heels of Uber co-founder Garrett Camp’s June purchase of a newly built home in the Trousdale area of Beverly Hills for north of $70 million. In the 90210 ZIP Code, which includes Beverly Crest, there have been five sales of $30 million or more this year.

Jason Oppenheim and Davina Potratz, the Oppenheim Group agents who star on Netflix’s “Selling Sunset,” hold the listing.