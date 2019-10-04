Forest Whitaker cuts price of two-house compound in the Hollywood Hills

Actor Forest Whitaker has tried hard to sell his two-home compound in Hollywood Hills. After offering the pair for a package deal at roughly $6 million in 2017, he split them up last year, listing the larger one for about $3.5 million and the smaller one for $1.5 million.
With still no takers, the “Star Wars” and “Black Panther” star has paired them up once more, asking $4.295 million for the complete compound.
The two houses occupy a gated 1.6-acre lot full of flagstone patios, secluded nooks and lush landscaping. Combined, the two residences offer 11 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and a little over 6,700 square feet.
A grand foyer sits beyond the front door of the main home. Dual staircases descend to a double-height living room, and other highlights include a formal dining room, center-island kitchen, office and 750-square-foot entertainer’s lounge.
Walls of windows and French doors access terraces that span the home’s backside. The master suite, complete with a corner fireplace and master suite, opens directly to the space.
The smaller home’s three-story floor plan offers a bit more flexibility. Past a private entry and driveway, there’s a cozy living and dining area, a movie theater with tiered seating and a den. Outside, a resort-style swimming pool and spa is surrounded by dense landscaping.
Michael Nourmand and Adam Sires of Nourmand & Associates hold the listing.
The 58-year-old Whitaker took home a best actor Academy Award for his role in the 2006 film “The Last King of Scotland.” More recently, the Texas native starred as Saw Gerrera in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and Zuri in “Black Panther.”