Leonardo DiCaprio’s former hacienda sells in Silver Lake

That was fast. Less than a year after Leonardo DiCaprio sold this Silver Lake home for $1.55 million, the Spanish-style hacienda was given a fresh new look and flipped for $3.4 million — or $250,000 over the asking price.

The Oscar-winning actor paid $769,500 for the place through a trust two decades ago, records show, before shedding it last December. During his ownership it had been used by a family member.

Built in 1931, the three-story home has always been heavy on Spanish style, but the recent remodel brought a much sleeker feel. The walls are whiter, the accents are bolder, the hardwood floors are warmer and the living spaces boast designer vibes.

The most-improved award goes to the kitchen. Once a harsh blend of tile under fluorescent lights, the window-lined space now boasts floating shelves, a white-painted brick backsplash and a massive center island.

Elsewhere are four bedrooms, six bathrooms, formal dining room, lofted lounge and step-down office in about 4,000 square feet. Exposed beams top the living room. An elevator services all three levels.

In front, there’s a courtyard entry with built-in seating. Out back, a covered patio with a fireplace expands through arches to a swimming pool. Lawns and landscaping spruce up the space.

Manuel Fierros of Ontrak Realty held the listing. Sarah Jackson of Compass represented the buyer.



DiCaprio, 44, won his first Academy Award for lead actor for 2015’s “The Revenant.” Spanning decades and genres, his body of work includes “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape?” “Titanic,” “Catch Me If You Can,” “The Departed” and 2019’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

The actor has also owned homes in Palm Springs, Studio City and Los Feliz.