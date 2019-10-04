Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Hot Property

RuPaul pays big for Beverly Hills mansion

RuPaul’s Beverly Hills mansion
Spanning half an acre, the landscaped estate holds a 10,000-square-foot home brimming with European charm, as well as a swimming pool, spa and gazebo.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Oct. 4, 2019
9:36 AM
No one’s busier than RuPaul. Between filming his new daytime talk show and hosting another season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” the famous drag queen found time to shell out $13.7 million for a European-style home in Beverly Hills, public records show.

Spanning half an acre, the impressive estate holds a 10,000-square-foot mansion, a swimming pool, spa and gazebo surrounded by lush landscaping.

Everything’s dramatic inside, starting with a voluminous two-story, chandelier-topped foyer with splashes of marble and wrought iron. Past that, there’s a massive dining room with paneled walls and a chic kitchen with custom cabinetry and a rounded breakfast nook.

The foyer.  (Realtor.com)
The living room.  (Realtor.com)
The foyer.  (Realtor.com)
The family room.  (Realtor.com)
The formal dining room.  (Realtor.com)
The kitchen.  (Realtor.com)
The breakfast nook.  (Realtor.com)
The master bedroom.  (Realtor.com)
The covered patio.  (Realtor.com)
The swimming pool.  (Realtor.com)
The exterior.  (Realtor.com)
The back patio.  (Realtor.com)

A media room, an office, a wine cellar and a pair of formal living spaces with parquet floors complete the main level. One living room boasts French doors and a fireplace. The other, wrapped in shades of burgundy, tacks on a wet bar.

Upstairs, a master suite under tray ceiling expands to a bathroom with checkered floors and a balcony. It overlooks a lamp-lit backyard that carries the same elegant style as inside. In total, there are six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

Myra and Michael Nourmand of Nourmand and Associates held the listing. Michael Libow of Compass represented the buyer.

RuPaul, 58, boasts an impressive string of film and TV credits dating back to the 1980s, and his reality competition show “RuPaul’s Drag Race” has won four Primetime Emmy Awards. He’s also released 12 studio albums, the most recent of which was 2018’s “Christmas Party.”

In 2017, Time magazine included him in its list of the world’s 100 most influential people.

The home hit the market for about $20 million in 2018, but a May price cut brought the tag down to $16.425 million.

Jack Flemming
