Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Home of the Week: In Pasadena, coaxing a 1920s gem into the present

1/10
The Pasadena bungalow, listed for $1.495 million, was dark and comprised of a warren of tiny warrens prior to a recent renovation.  (Jack Bremen / Herringbone Design)
2/10

The single-story house received a Remodelista design award in 2018 for best professional living/dining room.
  (Jack Bremen / Herringbone Design)
3/10
The kitchen, designed to be highly functional and aesthetic, pairs Belgian gray-green cabinetry with leather-finished, black granite countertops.  (Jack Bremen / Herringbone Design)
4/10
The kitchen.  (Jack Bremen / Herringbone Design)
5/10
In bringing the 1920s Spanish-style home into the present, designers Jeffrey Botwin and Philip Howlett opened up the interior by removing walls and introducing sets of French doors.
  (Jack Bremen / Herringbone Design)
6/10
The dining room.   (Jack Bremen / Herringbone Design)
7/10
One of the two bedrooms.  (Jack Bremen / Herringbone Design)
8/10
Custom millwork was introduced in the master bedroom to provide window seating and additional storage.
  (Jack Bremen / Herringbone Design)
9/10
A pop-up tray ceiling was added to the living room and now features an artistic light fixture.
  (Jack Bremen / Herringbone Design)
10/10

In the bathrooms, which have been updated, brass plumbing pops against the white subway tile.
  (Jack Bremen / Herringbone Design)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Oct. 5, 2019
5 AM
Share

Set in the historic Prospect Park area of Pasadena, this Andalusian Spanish-style bungalow has come full circle after a recent restoration and renovation by Jeffrey Botwin and Philip Howlett of Herringbone Design.

To execute their vision, which involved bringing the 1920s residence into the present, the designers removed solid walls and added French doors to create a sense of continuity and flow throughout the single-story floor plan. A pop-up tray ceiling was introduced to the living room to add light and volume to the space. Outside, a trio of courtyards serve as a series of exterior rooms.

The details

Location: 1146 Wotkyns Drive, Pasadena, 91103

Advertisement

Asking price: $1.495 million

Year built: 1924

Architect: Harold Huxtable Martin

Living area: 1,436 square feet, two bedrooms, two bathrooms

Advertisement

Lot size: 6,286 square feet

Features: European oak and black Belgian limestone floors; granite counters with leathered finish; brass hardware; decorative/period lighting; custom millwork; updated kitchen; radiant-heated bathroom floors; formal living room; front, rear and side courtyards

About the area: In the 91103 ZIP Code, based on 16 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in August was $767,000, an 8.1% decrease compared with the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Boyd Smith and Matt Littell, Deasy Penner Podley, (626) 755-7822

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

Hot Property
Newsletter
Get our weekly Hot Property newsletter
Neal J. Leitereg
Follow Us
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement