English comedian Matt Lucas cuts loose from Hollywood Hills home

Matt Lucas has taken a loss in the Hollywood Hills. Two years after buying a 1940s traditional-style home for $3.043 million, the comedian-actor has sold it for $2.725 million.

Perched close to the action above the Sunset Strip, the gated property features a two-car garage in the front and an entertainer’s yard out back, complete with a swimming pool, spa, pizza oven and a pair of fire pits. Lush landscaping touches up all the outdoor spaces.

Dark hardwood floors fill the interior, which holds four bedrooms and four bathrooms in nearly 3,000 square feet. Past a foyer with a sweeping staircase, there’s a formal dining room with built-ins and a chef’s kitchen with booth seating.

Another highlight comes in the living room, where two sets of French doors frame a marble fireplace. The space openly directly outside to the pool.

Upstairs, the master suite offers dual closets, an office and a spa-like bathroom with a freestanding tub. An attached guesthouse finishes off the floor plan.

Lucas, a native of England, became well known for “Little Britain,” his sketch comedy show with David Williams that ran on the BBC. His other credits include “Dr. Who,” “Bridesmaids” and “Alice Through the Looking Glass.”

He probably owned the home as an investment property. Last year, he put it up for rent at $16,500 per month.



Things went a bit better with his previous property, a Mediterranean-style home he bought for around $3 million and sold six years later for around $5 million.

Brent Watson and Delphine Mann of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage held the listing. Edward Kubow of Keller Williams Hollywood Hills represented the buyer.