Hot Property

What $10 million buys right now in three L.A. County communities

1240 Loma Vista Drive, Beverly Hills
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Oct. 10, 2019
5 AM
Here’s a look at what roughly $10 million buys right now in Beverly Hills, Hollywood Hills and Rancho Palos Verdes in L.A. County.

BEVERLY HILLS: Once owned by “Star Wars” actor Billy Dee Williams, this Balinese-inspired spot in Trousdale Estates features tropical gardens, pagodas and sweeping city views.

Address: 1240 Loma Vista Drive, Beverly Hills, 90210

Listed for: $9.995 million for six bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms in 6,000 square feet (22,651-square-foot lot)

Features: Expansive indoor-outdoor living spaces; courtyard with sunken conversation pit; swimming pool; detached yoga studio

About the area: In the 90210 ZIP Code, based on 24 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in August was $4.863 million, up 25.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

7681 Willow Glen Road, Los Angeles
(Realtor.com)

HOLLYWOOD HILLS: Wood accents, clean lines and sleek interiors reinforce the ultra-modern look of this mansion in the hills.

Address: 7681 Willow Glen Road, Los Angeles, 90046

Listed for: $9.95 million for five bedrooms, eight bathrooms in 9,041 square feet (35,719-square-foot lot)

Features: Indoor-outdoor great room; entertainer’s lounge; polished concrete bathrooms; master suite in private wing

About the area: In the 90046 ZIP Code, based on 26 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in August was $1.889 million, up 3.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

41 Marguerite Dr., Rancho Palos Verdes
(Realtor.com)

RANCHO PALOS VERDES: This impressive villa built by mega-mansion architect Richard Landry overlooks the ocean and descends directly to the water.

Address: 41 Marguerite Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, 90275

Listed for: $9.699 million for six bedrooms, eight bathrooms in 9,335 square feet (1.09-acre lot)

Features: Two-story entry; tile and hardwood accents; master suite with two balconies; swimming pool and spa

About the area: In the 90275 ZIP Code, based on 46 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in August was $1.388 million, up 14.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

627 N. Hillcrest Road, Beverly Hills
(Realtor.com)

BEVERLY HILLS: Built in 1926 and well-maintained, this English country-style home has half-timbering on the outside and elegant living spaces inside.

Address: 627 N. Hillcrest Road, Beverly Hills, 90210

Listed for: $10.25 million for six bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms in 6,818 square feet (15,246-square-foot lot)

Features: Lounge with wet bar; office with built-ins; sun room; swimming pool and spa

About the area: In the 90210 ZIP Code, based on 24 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in August was $4.863 million, up 25.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

2235 Hercules Dr., Los Angeles
(Realtor.com)

HOLLYWOOD HILLS: This curvaceous compound in Mount Olympus is built for entertaining and features a wine cellar, movie theater, koi pond and swimming pool.

Address: 2235 Hercules Drive, Los Angeles, 90046

Listed for: $10 million for five bedrooms, seven bathrooms in 6,162 square feet (13,503-square-foot lot)

Features: Sweeping staircase; pocketing walls of glass; indoor-outdoor master suite with terrace; elevator

About the area: In the 90046 ZIP Code, based on 26 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in August was $1.889 million, up 3.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

57 Marguerite Dr., Rancho Palos Verdes
(Realtor.com)

RANCHO PALOS VERDES: Clad in brick, this oceanfront estate in a gated neighborhood features Colonial vibes outside and European-inspired formal living spaces inside.

Address: 57 Marguerite Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, 90275

Listed for: $8.9 million for four bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms in 4,694 square feet (1.01-acre lot)

Features: Landscaped entry with fountain; rich wood-paneled library; ocean-view terrace; brick-lined swimming pool and spa

About the area: In the 90275 ZIP Code, based on 46 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in August was $1.388 million, up 14.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
