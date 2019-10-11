Baseball star Adrián González seeks $7.7 million for Tuscan-style mansion

Veteran slugger Adrián González is fielding offers in Rancho Santa Fe, Calif. The five-time All-Star, who spent six seasons with the Dodgers, just listed his Tuscan-inspired mansion for $7.699 million.
It’s a relatively short stay for the San Diego native. He bought the 2.2-acre estate from fellow baseball player Bret Boone just three years ago for $6.3 million, records show.
Outdoor amenities make the most of the golf course property. Among rolling lawns and landscaping, there’s a spacious motor court, a flagstone courtyard, a swimming pool, spa, tennis court, pavilion with a wet bar and scenic sky-lighted loggia.
Inside, the single-story floor plan fits eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms into 12,521 square feet. Expansive living spaces feature an eye-catching design palette of hand-laid stonework, timber beams, wide-plank floors and retractable walls of glass.
A massive center island with a farmhouse sink anchors the chef’s kitchen, and vaulted ceilings top the adjacent great room. The formal dining room seats 16. Elsewhere, there’s a movie theater and a gym with mirrored walls.
The master suite comes complete with a fireplace and rustic stone bathroom. A detached casita completes the property.
Sara Gonzalez and Enrique Perez hold the listing.
González, 37, spent time with the Rangers, Padres, Red Sox, Dodgers and Mets during a 15-year career that saw him rack up 317 home runs and 1,202 RBIs. He won four Gold Glove Awards to go along with a pair of Silver Slugger Awards.