Hot Property

Baseball star Adrián González seeks $7.7 million for Tuscan-style mansion

Image_13.jpg
Spanning 2.2 acres, the golf course estate holds a 12,521-square-foot mansion, a tennis court, swimming pool and guesthouse.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Oct. 11, 2019
12:12 PM
Veteran slugger Adrián González is fielding offers in Rancho Santa Fe, Calif. The five-time All-Star, who spent six seasons with the Dodgers, just listed his Tuscan-inspired mansion for $7.699 million.

It’s a relatively short stay for the San Diego native. He bought the 2.2-acre estate from fellow baseball player Bret Boone just three years ago for $6.3 million, records show.

Outdoor amenities make the most of the golf course property. Among rolling lawns and landscaping, there’s a spacious motor court, a flagstone courtyard, a swimming pool, spa, tennis court, pavilion with a wet bar and scenic sky-lighted loggia.

1/13
The great room.  (Realtor.com)
2/13
The kitchen.  (Realtor.com)
3/13
The dining room.  (Realtor.com)
4/13
The master bedroom.  (Realtor.com)
5/13
The movie theater.  (Realtor.com)
6/13
The loggia.  (Realtor.com)
7/13
The swimming pool.  (Realtor.com)
8/13
The pavilion.  (Realtor.com)
9/13
The tennis court.  (Realtor.com)
10/13
The courtyard.  (Realtor.com)
11/13
The patio.  (Realtor.com)
12/13
The golf course estate.  (Realtor.com)
13/13
Aerial view of the property.  (Realtor.com)

Inside, the single-story floor plan fits eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms into 12,521 square feet. Expansive living spaces feature an eye-catching design palette of hand-laid stonework, timber beams, wide-plank floors and retractable walls of glass.

A massive center island with a farmhouse sink anchors the chef’s kitchen, and vaulted ceilings top the adjacent great room. The formal dining room seats 16. Elsewhere, there’s a movie theater and a gym with mirrored walls.

The master suite comes complete with a fireplace and rustic stone bathroom. A detached casita completes the property.

Sara Gonzalez and Enrique Perez hold the listing.

González, 37, spent time with the Rangers, Padres, Red Sox, Dodgers and Mets during a 15-year career that saw him rack up 317 home runs and 1,202 RBIs. He won four Gold Glove Awards to go along with a pair of Silver Slugger Awards.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
