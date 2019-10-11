Lisa Henson sells Beverly Hills home to Michael Patrick King for $14.75 million

Lisa Henson, who just finished producing her father’s Netflix puppet show “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance,” has wrapped up a home sale as well. Her Spanish-style mansion in Beverly Hills recently sold for $14.75 million after six months on the market.

The buyer is Michael Patrick King, the writer-director behind “Sex and the City” and “2 Broke Girls.”

Walled and gated, the 92-year-old home has been updated over the years but still sticks close to its Spanish roots. Plaster walls, custom tile, beamed ceilings, arched openings and ironwork are just a few of the original elements on display throughout the 10,436-square-foot interior.

1 / 12 The living room. (Realtor.com) 2 / 12 The entry. (Realtor.com) 3 / 12 The dining room. (Realtor.com) 4 / 12 The family room. (Realtor.com) 5 / 12 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 6 / 12 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 7 / 12 The study. (Realtor.com) 8 / 12 The office. (Realtor.com) 9 / 12 The loggia. (Realtor.com) 10 / 12 The vegetable gardens. (Realtor.com) 11 / 12 The swimming pool. (Realtor.com) 12 / 12 The patio. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

Stenciled ceilings draw the eye in the foyer and formal dining room. Other common spaces include a grand living room, a formal study, a double-island kitchen and a media room with a projector.

Splashes of color create visual interest in other areas. Gold and turquoise clash in the family room, and shades of salmon cover the flagstone loggia.

Seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms complete the interior. In the master suite, a lounge with a fireplace opens through arched French doors to a second-story deck.

Claiming half an acre of the 90210 ZIP Code, the property also adds vegetable gardens, courtyards, patios, terraces, a swimming pool and a detached guesthouse.



Advertisement

Henson, the daughter of “Muppets” creator Jim Henson, has executive producer credits on the shows “Sid the Science Kid,” “Dinosaur Train” and “Doozers.” She also serves as chief executive of Jim Henson Co.

She first sought $16.995 million for the home in May before a June price cut brought the tag down to $15.6 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

King, 65, is best known for his work on “Sex and the City,” for which he penned most of the show’s season premieres and finales. He also created “Temporarily Yours” and HBO’s “The Comeback.”

David Offer of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties held the listing. Forrest O’Connor of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer.