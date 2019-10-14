Elijah Wood lists pair of Venice bungalows for sale at $2 million

Actor Elijah Wood, known for his role as hobbit Frodo Baggins in “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy, has put a small compound in Venice on the market for $1.995 million.

Shielded from the street by tall bamboo, the urban property consists of two bungalows that combine to offer two bedrooms and two bathrooms in a little more than 1,400 square feet of living space. The front bungalow, designed in the Craftsman style and built in 1921, has period-style windows with decorative sashes, high ceilings and cork floors. A galley-style kitchen sits off the open dining and living room area. Decking extends the living space outdoors.

1 / 18 The front bungalow is of the Craftsman architectural style. (Realtor.com) 2 / 18 The entry in the front bungalow. (Realtor.com) 3 / 18 The front house has vaulted ceilings. (Realtor.com) 4 / 18 There are built-ins on one wall. (Realtor.com) 5 / 18 Built-in bench seating sits beneath the window. (Realtor.com) 6 / 18 The dining room sits off the kitchen. (Realtor.com) 7 / 18 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 8 / 18 The bedroom opens to the backyard. (Realtor.com) 9 / 18 The bathroom. (Realtor.com) 10 / 18 Decking creates additional space outdoors. (Realtor.com) 11 / 18 Tall bamboo serves as a privacy screen. (Realtor.com) 12 / 18 The second bungalow. (Realtor.com) 13 / 18 The dining area. (Realtor.com) 14 / 18 The living room. (Realtor.com) 15 / 18 The bedroom. (Realtor.com) 16 / 18 The bathroom. (Realtor.com) 17 / 18 The bedroom. (Realtor.com) 18 / 18 There are two patios. (Realtor.com)

The back bungalow consists of a small kitchen with a breakfast bar, a dining area and a living room with painted wood floors. A second patio sits off the entrance and bedroom.

Wood bought the bungalows in 2004 for $1.2 million, records show. In recent years, the properties have been leased out for as much as $5,250 a month.

The 38-year-old actor this year starred in the comedy-thriller film “Come to Daddy” and has a voice role on the animated show “Star Wars Resistance.” He previously appeared on the shows “Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency” and “Wilford.”

Juliette Hohnen of Douglas Elliman holds the listing.