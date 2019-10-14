Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Elijah Wood lists pair of Venice bungalows for sale at $2 million

Elijah Wood
Elijah Wood, who recently starred in the BBC science fiction detective show “Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency,” has put a two-house compound in Venice on the market for $1.995 million.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Oct. 14, 2019
10:35 AM
Actor Elijah Wood, known for his role as hobbit Frodo Baggins in “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy, has put a small compound in Venice on the market for $1.995 million.

Shielded from the street by tall bamboo, the urban property consists of two bungalows that combine to offer two bedrooms and two bathrooms in a little more than 1,400 square feet of living space. The front bungalow, designed in the Craftsman style and built in 1921, has period-style windows with decorative sashes, high ceilings and cork floors. A galley-style kitchen sits off the open dining and living room area. Decking extends the living space outdoors.

The front bungalow is of the Craftsman architectural style.
The entry in the front bungalow.
The front house has vaulted ceilings.
There are built-ins on one wall.
Built-in bench seating sits beneath the window.
The dining room sits off the kitchen.
The kitchen.
The bedroom opens to the backyard.
The bathroom.
Decking creates additional space outdoors.
Tall bamboo serves as a privacy screen.
The second bungalow.
The dining area.
The living room.
The bedroom.
The bathroom.
The bedroom.
There are two patios.

The back bungalow consists of a small kitchen with a breakfast bar, a dining area and a living room with painted wood floors. A second patio sits off the entrance and bedroom.

Wood bought the bungalows in 2004 for $1.2 million, records show. In recent years, the properties have been leased out for as much as $5,250 a month.

The 38-year-old actor this year starred in the comedy-thriller film “Come to Daddy” and has a voice role on the animated show “Star Wars Resistance.” He previously appeared on the shows “Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency” and “Wilford.”

Juliette Hohnen of Douglas Elliman holds the listing.

